This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

Hands on: iPod touch 5th Generation review

It's been a couple of years since we saw a new iPod touch. The smartphone invasion, combined with the success of Spotify and other streaming services has very much put a stop to the overwhelming popularity of dedicated music players. But that hasn't stopped Apple refreshing both the iPod touch, which now comes in multiple colours, and the iPod nano.

The touch we have here packs the same A5 dual-core chip as we've seen in the iPhone 4S which means it's faster and much more graphically capable than previous models, so it's definitely a worthy upgrade for owners of previous iPod touch models that want to take full advantage of iOS 6's new features. Apple's fifth-gen iPod touch can be preordered at www.apple.com: $299 (249) for 32GB and $399 (£329) for 64GB, and it ships in October.

Hands on: Canon EOS 6D review

All things considered, the Canon EOS 6D looks like a pretty decent DSLR, with the Wi-Fi and GPS technology being nice bonuses for the average photographer. At 20.2MP, the resolution is not a great deal more than that offered by Canon's APS-C format DSLRs, but there should be a significant image quality advantage.

You'll also be happy that the Canon EOS 6D uses SD format cards rather than CF, but we wonder whether this could be a limiting factor for video shooting. Priced at £1,799/$2,099 body only or £2,519.99/$2,899 with an EF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM kit lens, the Canon EOS 6D is appreciably more affordable than the Nikon D600. But the figure still feels a little on the high side for a camera aimed at enthusiast photographers, and many will wait a few months for the price to come down.

Hands on: Olympus PEN Lite E-PL5

As before, the new Olympus PEN Lite E-PL5 is smaller than the Olympus PEN, but bigger than the Olympus PEN Mini E-PM2. The compact system camera also accepts interchangeable grips that are fixed onto the body by a chunky screw, and boasts a touchscreen. Like the Olympus PEN Lite E-PL3 that it replaces, the Olympus PEN Lite E-PL5 has a tilting screen, but this 3-inch device is now touch-sensitive. The touch sensitivity doesn't extend to making menu selections, but it functions with the Live Guide that helps novices change settings.

he Olympus PEN Lite E-PL5's interchangeable grips are an option we have seen before with the Olympus PEN, and its a great idea that enables you to find the grip that suits you. This, and the tilting LCD screen, makes the Olympus PEN Lite E-PL5 a more versatile camera.

Hands on: LG Optimus G review

Is the LG Optimus G the phone of the year? It's too early to say, for a number of reasons: the first being that we won't see it in the US until later in 2012 and may never see it on European shores at all. Then there's the issue of price, or lack of one. While LG usually undercuts its competitors, it will need to do so pretty strongly here to make sure it stands out of the throng of top-end smartphones available today. It's a well-designed handset with plenty of interesting features we can't wait to get our teeth into, as well as more grunt than most other phones out there.

We're not sure it will be the phone to propel LG back to the front (there needs to be a phone that takes the user by surprise with a new UI or fantastic design to achieve that) but it's one of the best the Lucky Group have come up with in a long while.

Hands on: HTC Windows Phone 8X review

What we can say so far is that we're fans of the new design HTC has brought to the table, and as long as the on-screen performance matches the quality of the body, the HTC Windows Phone 8X is shaping up to be quite a device.

