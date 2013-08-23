TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Canon SX150 IS compact camera for £59.99

Once again, TechRadar has been scouring the web for the best tech deals and this week we've unearthed some bargain monitors, PC components, cases for your phones and tablets, cameras, games and more.
Our top deal this week is 40% off the Canon PowerShot SX150 IS compact camera, reducing the price to just £59.99.
This 14.1MP camera has a 12x optical zoom with a 28mm wide-angle lens - ensuring lovely crisp snaps. Complete with 3-inch LCD screen to review your photos and a nice compact size, it's a complete bargain for anyone needing a decent camera on a tight budget
There's also 720p HD movie capture and smart features like Intelligent Scene Mode!And of course, that's not all - check out the rest of this week's hot deals...
Tablets
- HP Slate 7 7" Tablet - 8 GB | Was: £129.99 Now: £99.99 | Currys
- Lenovo A1000 7-inch 16GB Tablet | Was: £109.00 Now: £99.00 | Tesco
- Microsoft 64 GB Surface Pro - save £80 | Was: £719.00 Now: £639.00 | Microsoft
- AppleCare Protection Plan for iPad - save 25% | Was: £69.00 Now: £51.75 | Sainsbury's
Screens
- Panasonic 39-inch Full HD Smart LED TV with Built in Wi-Fi | Now: £429.99 | Amazon
- AOC 21.5 Inch Widescreen WLED Monitor | Was: £89.99 Now: £54.99 | Argos
Software
- Microsoft Office 2010 Home and Student - 1 User - save £20 | Was: £69.99 Now: £49.99 | Argos
- 1 Year Norton Internet Security Performance Pack - 3 Users | Was: £59.99 Now: £29.99 | Argos
- 1 Year Kaspersky Anti-Virus 2012 - 3 Users - half price! | Was: £39.99 Now: £17.99 | Argos
Storage
- Buffalo 3TB DriveStation Desktop Hard Drive - save £141 | Was: £216.00 Now: £74.99 | Ebuyer
- Lexar 64GB JumpDrive V10 USB Flash Drive | Was: £25.00 Now: £20.99 | Ebuyer
- Seagate Expansion 320GB USB Portable Hard Drive - save 30% | Was: £49.99 Now: £34.99 | Argos
Components
- Canon PIXMA MG5350 Wi-Fi Printer | Was: £79.99 Now: £54.99 | Argos
- Asus RT-N66U - 900Mbps Dual Band Wireless N Router | Was: £168.99 Now: £100.06 | Amazon
- Microsoft Wireless Mobile Computer Mouse 3500 - Blue - save 25% | Was: £14.99 Now: £10.99 | Argos
Audio
- Bush Arden Wooden DAB Radio | Was: £79.99 Now: £29.99 | Argos
- Sony MDR-XB800 Headphones - Black - save 60%! | Was: £149.99 Now: £59.99 | Argos
- Technika Barcelona Bluetooth Speaker - half price | Was: £40.00 Now: £20.00 | Tesco
- Sony CD Micro System - Black | Was: £79.99 Now: £49.99 | Argos
- Sandstrom 30W iPod & iPhone Speaker Dock - White | Was: £99.99 Now: £24.97 | PC World
- Bush 100W Soundbar with Subwoofer - save over 50% | Was: £99.99 Now: £48.99 | Argos
- Acoustic Solutions Eye iPhone Speaker Dock - Black | Was: £79.99 Now: £39.99 | Argos
DVD
- The IT Crowd - Series 1 - 4 | Now: £12.00 | Sainsbury's
- Clint Eastwood: 35 Films 35 Years [DVD] [2010] | Now: £35.71 | Amazon
- Mad Men - Complete Seasons 1 - 5 | Now: £34.00 | Sainsbury's
Miscellaneous
- Panasonic DMPBD77 Smart Blu-ray and DVD Player - save £40 | Was: £89.99 Now: £49.99 | Argos
- TomTom Handsfree Car Kit for Smartphones | Was: £79.99 Now: £33.99 | Argos
Digital Cameras
- Canon PowerShot SX150 IS 12x Zoom Compact Camera | Was: £99.99 Now: £59.99 | Argos
- Nikon Coolpix L27 16.1MP | Was: £59.99 Now: £44.99 | Sainsbury's
- Toshiba Camileo Full HD Camcorder EOP 100 - save £45 | Was: £99.99 Now: £54.99 | Argos
Gaming
- Payday 2 (Xbox 360) | Now: £22.99 | Tesco
- Killzone Mercenary PS Vita (Includes Blackjack's Briefcase PS VITA | Was: £39.99 Now: £27.85 | Shop.To
- Injustice: Gods Among Us (PS3) | Was: £44.99 Now: £23.98 | Zavvi
- Assassin's Creed 3 (Wii U) | Now: £13.99 | Amazon
- Sony Playstation PS3 3 Super Slim 12gb Console | Now: £143.99 | GamingXtras via Ebay
- Max Payne 3 (PS3) | Now: £5.00 | Tesco
- X Rocker Junior Gaming Chair with 2.1 Sound System - save £50 | Was: £84.99 Now: £34.99 | Argos
Phone/Tablet Cases
- Otterbox iPhone 4 / 4S Commuter Case | Now: £12.99 | Google Play
- John Lewis Leather Sleeve for iPhone 4/s - Grey - save 75% | Was: £19.95 Now: £4.99 | John Lewis
- Venom Zig Zag Case for iPhone 5 | Now: £9.95 | John Lewis
- Belkin Verve Tab Kindle Folio Case - save £19 | Was: £29.99 Now: £10.99 | Argos
- CnM iPad Front Cover and Translucent Backshield | Was: £19.99 Now: £10.99 | Argos
- Kindle Leather Cover - save £21 | Was: £30.99 Now: £9.99 | Argos
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Z500 15.6-inch Laptop (Dark Chocolate) - Intel Core i5 3230M 2.6GHz Processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB | Was: £549.99 Now: £339.97 | Amazon
iOS Apps
- NOOK iOS - free Bestselling eBooks and Magazines including T3 for a limited time! | Now: Free | iTunes
- PAC-MAN - 50% off for limited time only | Was: £2.99 Now: £1.49 | iTunes
- Office Remote Desktop - Full-Featured Remote Desktop Suite | Now: Free | iTunes
- Bad Piggies HD | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
Android Apps
- Push to Kindle | Now: £0.75 | Google Play
- SwiftKey Keyboard | Now: £1.49 | Google Play
- VidTrim Pro - Video Editor | Now: £0.58 | Google Play