TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Canon SX150 IS compact camera for £59.99

We're on a mission to save you money and this is what we've found...

All the best tech deals of the week!

Once again, TechRadar has been scouring the web for the best tech deals and this week we've unearthed some bargain monitors, PC components, cases for your phones and tablets, cameras, games and more.

Our top deal this week is 40% off the Canon PowerShot SX150 IS compact camera, reducing the price to just £59.99.

This 14.1MP camera has a 12x optical zoom with a 28mm wide-angle lens - ensuring lovely crisp snaps. Complete with 3-inch LCD screen to review your photos and a nice compact size, it's a complete bargain for anyone needing a decent camera on a tight budget

There's also 720p HD movie capture and smart features like Intelligent Scene Mode!And of course, that's not all - check out the rest of this week's hot deals...

