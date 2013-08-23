TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Canon SX150 IS compact camera for £59.99

All the best tech deals of the week!

Once again, TechRadar has been scouring the web for the best tech deals and this week we've unearthed some bargain monitors, PC components, cases for your phones and tablets, cameras, games and more.

Our top deal this week is 40% off the Canon PowerShot SX150 IS compact camera, reducing the price to just £59.99.

This 14.1MP camera has a 12x optical zoom with a 28mm wide-angle lens - ensuring lovely crisp snaps. Complete with 3-inch LCD screen to review your photos and a nice compact size, it's a complete bargain for anyone needing a decent camera on a tight budget

There's also 720p HD movie capture and smart features like Intelligent Scene Mode!And of course, that's not all - check out the rest of this week's hot deals...

Tablets

Microsoft 64 GB Surface Pro - save £80 | Was: £719.00 Now: £639.00 | Microsoft

AppleCare Protection Plan for iPad - save 25% | Was: £69.00 Now: £51.75 | Sainsbury's

Screens

Software

Microsoft Office 2010 Home and Student - 1 User - save £20 | Was: £69.99 Now: £49.99 | Argos

Storage

Buffalo 3TB DriveStation Desktop Hard Drive - save £141 | Was: £216.00 Now: £74.99 | Ebuyer

Lexar 64GB JumpDrive V10 USB Flash Drive | Was: £25.00 Now: £20.99 | Ebuyer

Seagate Expansion 320GB USB Portable Hard Drive - save 30% | Was: £49.99 Now: £34.99 | Argos

Components

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Computer Mouse 3500 - Blue - save 25% | Was: £14.99 Now: £10.99 | Argos

Audio

Bush Arden Wooden DAB Radio | Was: £79.99 Now: £29.99 | Argos

Technika Barcelona Bluetooth Speaker - half price | Was: £40.00 Now: £20.00 | Tesco

Bush 100W Soundbar with Subwoofer - save over 50% | Was: £99.99 Now: £48.99 | Argos

DVD

Miscellaneous

Panasonic DMPBD77 Smart Blu-ray and DVD Player - save £40 | Was: £89.99 Now: £49.99 | Argos

TomTom Handsfree Car Kit for Smartphones | Was: £79.99 Now: £33.99 | Argos

Digital Cameras

Canon PowerShot SX150 IS 12x Zoom Compact Camera | Was: £99.99 Now: £59.99 | Argos

Toshiba Camileo Full HD Camcorder EOP 100 - save £45 | Was: £99.99 Now: £54.99 | Argos

Gaming

Sony Playstation PS3 3 Super Slim 12gb Console | Now: £143.99 | GamingXtras via Ebay

X Rocker Junior Gaming Chair with 2.1 Sound System - save £50 | Was: £84.99 Now: £34.99 | Argos

Phone/Tablet Cases

Otterbox iPhone 4 / 4S Commuter Case | Now: £12.99 | Google Play

John Lewis Leather Sleeve for iPhone 4/s - Grey - save 75% | Was: £19.95 Now: £4.99 | John Lewis

Venom Zig Zag Case for iPhone 5 | Now: £9.95 | John Lewis

Belkin Verve Tab Kindle Folio Case - save £19 | Was: £29.99 Now: £10.99 | Argos

CnM iPad Front Cover and Translucent Backshield | Was: £19.99 Now: £10.99 | Argos

Kindle Leather Cover - save £21 | Was: £30.99 Now: £9.99 | Argos

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Z500 15.6-inch Laptop (Dark Chocolate) - Intel Core i5 3230M 2.6GHz Processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB | Was: £549.99 Now: £339.97 | Amazon

iOS Apps

Bad Piggies HD | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes

Android Apps

Push to Kindle | Now: £0.75 | Google Play

SwiftKey Keyboard | Now: £1.49 | Google Play