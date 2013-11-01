TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Save £68 on a USB 3.0 portable hard drive

We're back once again like the renegade master with another selection of great tech deals to save you some cash.

This week we think the best deal is the USB 3.0 1TB drive from Transcend for only £51.99, a saving of £68. This external hard drive is equipped with military grade drop protection to keep your files safe, as well as a one touch backup button to make backing up your data as easy as possible. All in all, very good value for money.

Another hot deal for you PC gamers this week is the Corsair Vengeance M65 gaming mouse for only £44.99.

In our review of this mouse Dave James, our PC gaming review expert, gave it a 4.5/5 star rating and said, "The new laser module is noticeably smoother than the one in the Vengeance M60, translating your movements smoothly from the desktop to whatever gaming world you're in."

And at £44.99, this is the same price as the budget model, the Raptor M40. We can't think of a reason you would pick up that over the bigger brother we have here - a great gaming bargain for those looking to upgrade their mouse.

If these don't take your fancy there is still the usual selection of apps, games, LCD TVs and other discounted tech from the biggest online retailers so you don't even need to leave the house to snag a tech bargain.

Storage

Corsair Vengeance M65 Performance Laser Gaming Mouse | Was: £67.99 Now: £44.99 | Amazon

Samsung 3TB D3 Station External Hard Drive | Was: £103.00 Now: £79.98 | Ebuyer

Laptop

Gaming

Miscellaneous

PowerGen 13000mAh External Battery Pack | Was: £99.99 Now: £23.99 | Amazon

5 Star 400ml Air Duster Can | Was: £17.51 Now: £7.61 | Amazon

Unisex Winter Touch Screen Magic Gloves | Was: £5.89 Now: £1.02 | Amazon

Panasonic Digital Cordless Phones x 3 with Answering Machine | Was: £109.99 Now: £48.99 | Currys

Screens

Samsung LED 42-inch TV | Was: £449.95 Now: £379.95 | Richer Sounds

Audio

Cases

Otterbox Defender Case for Samsung Galaxy S4 | Was: £39.99 Now: £13.99 | Amazon

Samsung S View Premium Cover for Galaxy S4 | Now: £14.79 | Amazon

RINGKE FUSION Apple iPhone 5S Case Bumper | Was: £25.00 Now: £8.99 | Amazon

DVD

iOS Apps

Downcast | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes

Synthecaster | Now: £0.69 | iTunes

Lord of Zombies | Now: £1.49 | iTunes

Android Apps

Monkey Boxing | Now: £0.62 | Google Play