TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Save £68 on a USB 3.0 portable hard drive

We're back once again like the renegade master with another selection of great tech deals to save you some cash.
This week we think the best deal is the USB 3.0 1TB drive from Transcend for only £51.99, a saving of £68. This external hard drive is equipped with military grade drop protection to keep your files safe, as well as a one touch backup button to make backing up your data as easy as possible. All in all, very good value for money.
Another hot deal for you PC gamers this week is the Corsair Vengeance M65 gaming mouse for only £44.99.
In our review of this mouse Dave James, our PC gaming review expert, gave it a 4.5/5 star rating and said, "The new laser module is noticeably smoother than the one in the Vengeance M60, translating your movements smoothly from the desktop to whatever gaming world you're in."
And at £44.99, this is the same price as the budget model, the Raptor M40. We can't think of a reason you would pick up that over the bigger brother we have here - a great gaming bargain for those looking to upgrade their mouse.
If these don't take your fancy there is still the usual selection of apps, games, LCD TVs and other discounted tech from the biggest online retailers so you don't even need to leave the house to snag a tech bargain.
Storage
- Corsair Vengeance M65 Performance Laser Gaming Mouse | Was: £67.99 Now: £44.99 | Amazon
- Netgear WN1000RP Universal Wi-Fi Range Extender | Was: £45.99 Now: £22.99 | Amazon
- Integral Slide 32GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive - White | Now: £12.59 | Amazon
- LaCie Rugged Mini USB 3.0/ USB 2.0 1TB Hard Disk Drive | Now: £71.00 | Amazon
- Samsung 3TB D3 Station External Hard Drive | Was: £103.00 Now: £79.98 | Ebuyer
- Transcend 1TB 2.5-inch USB 3.0 Military-Grade Shock Resistance Portable External Hard Drive - save £68 | Was: £119.00 Now: £51.99 | Amazon
Laptop
- Apple MacBook Air 13" | Was: £900.00 Now: £699.99 | Play.com
Gaming
- Batman: Arkham City Collector's Edition Xbox 360 | Was: £46.01 Now: £23.98 | Zavvi
- Risen 2 : Dark Waters Collector's Edition PS3 | Was: £56.01 Now: £13.98 | Zavvi
Miscellaneous
- PowerGen 13000mAh External Battery Pack | Was: £99.99 Now: £23.99 | Amazon
- 5 Star 400ml Air Duster Can | Was: £17.51 Now: £7.61 | Amazon
- Unisex Winter Touch Screen Magic Gloves | Was: £5.89 Now: £1.02 | Amazon
- 180 Degree Fish Eye Lens + Wide Angle + Micro Lens Kit for iPhone 4 4S | Now: £6.74 | Amazon
- Panasonic Digital Cordless Phones x 3 with Answering Machine | Was: £109.99 Now: £48.99 | Currys
Screens
- Samsung LED 42-inch TV | Was: £449.95 Now: £379.95 | Richer Sounds
- Panasonic TX-L32B6B 32 inch HD Ready LED TV with Freeview HD | Was: £269.00 Now: £249.00 | Tesco
- JVC 24" LED TV with Built-in DVD Player & Now TV Smart Box Sports Bundle | Now: £149.00 | Currys
Audio
- Skullcandy Uprock 2.0 White/Blue On Ear Headphones w/Mic | Was: £19.99 Now: £11.99 | Play.com
Cases
- Otterbox Defender Case for Samsung Galaxy S4 | Was: £39.99 Now: £13.99 | Amazon
- Samsung S View Premium Cover for Galaxy S4 | Now: £14.79 | Amazon
- RINGKE FUSION Apple iPhone 5S Case Bumper | Was: £25.00 Now: £8.99 | Amazon
- TG Cases® New Apple iPad 4, iPad 3 & iPad 2 Premium Folio Black PU Leather Case | Was: £34.99 Now: £6.99 | Amazon
- SPIGEN SGP iPhone 5 / 5S Case Protective [Tough Armor] | Now: £15.99 | Amazon
DVD
- Zombieland (Exclusive Steelbook) (with UltraViolet) | Was: £11.99 Now: £6.99 | Play.com
- Scrubs - Complete Season 1-9 DVD | Was: £94.00 Now: £29.99 | Zavvi
iOS Apps
- Downcast | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- myCal PRO: Calendar & Event Organizer | Was: £1.99 Now: Free | iTunes
- Synthecaster | Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- Lord of Zombies | Now: £1.49 | iTunes
Android Apps
- Monkey Boxing | Now: £0.62 | Google Play
- Gangstar Vegas | Now: £1.99 | Google Play