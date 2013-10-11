TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Canon Powershot SX 240HS for £119.99

Trending

We're back with another selection of the best deals we can ferret out from the wilds of the internet, so sit down, strap in and prepare to save some cash.

One of our favourite deals this week is the Canon Powershot SX240HS compact camera, which you can now pick up for only £119.97, which is a saving of 60%. It packs a 12MP sensor, 20x optical zoom and a 3.2-inch LCD screen for getting the perfect shot. It also comes in a choice of black or silver, if you like to colour co-ordinate your tech.

Another great deal this week comes for all you smartphone and tablet-toting people out there, so probably everyone. Hit game World Of Goo from 2D Boy is available for iOS and Android for the bargain price of only 69p, down from £1.99.

We're off to play World Of Goo until next week, but if you spot a deal and think that others should know about it, put it in the comments below!

