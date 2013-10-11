TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Canon Powershot SX 240HS for £119.99

We're back with another selection of the best deals we can ferret out from the wilds of the internet, so sit down, strap in and prepare to save some cash.

One of our favourite deals this week is the Canon Powershot SX240HS compact camera, which you can now pick up for only £119.97, which is a saving of 60%. It packs a 12MP sensor, 20x optical zoom and a 3.2-inch LCD screen for getting the perfect shot. It also comes in a choice of black or silver, if you like to colour co-ordinate your tech.

Another great deal this week comes for all you smartphone and tablet-toting people out there, so probably everyone. Hit game World Of Goo from 2D Boy is available for iOS and Android for the bargain price of only 69p, down from £1.99.

We're off to play World Of Goo until next week, but if you spot a deal and think that others should know about it, put it in the comments below!

Storage

Samsung 840 Series PRO 128GB SATA Solid State Drive | Was: £119.99 Now: £96.45 | Amazon

WD My Passport 1TB Portable Hard Drive | Was: £129.99 Now: £60.00 | Amazon

Transcend 1TB Portable Hard Drive | Was: £119.99 Now: £58.99 | Amazon

Seagate STBX1000201 1TB Portable Hard Drive | Was: £70.31 Now: £53.81 | Amazon

Cameras

Olympus PEN Portrait Zoom Kit | Was: £349.99 Now: £112.95 | Amazon

Hama Star 62 Tripod with Carry Case | Was: £42.00 Now: £14.99 | Amazon

Computing

Lenovo G580 15.6" laptop | Was: £400.00 Now: £349.99 | PC World

Screens

Audio

Logitech Rechargable Bluetooth Wireless Speakers | Was: £44.99 Now: £39.99 | eBuyer

Gaming

Misc

Microsoft Surface leather style folio cover | Was: £39.95 Now: £19.95 | Proporta

GripStick Dashboard Mount for smartphones | Now: £5.95 | Proporta

Apps and mobile games

World of Goo - Android | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | Google Play

Sketchbook Pro | Now: £1.25 | Google Play

Flying Benjamins HD - iOS | Was: £7.99 Now: FREE | iTunes

SessionBand for iPad | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes

DVD & Blu-ray