TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Canon Powershot SX 240HS for £119.99

We're back with another selection of the best deals we can ferret out from the wilds of the internet, so sit down, strap in and prepare to save some cash.
One of our favourite deals this week is the Canon Powershot SX240HS compact camera, which you can now pick up for only £119.97, which is a saving of 60%. It packs a 12MP sensor, 20x optical zoom and a 3.2-inch LCD screen for getting the perfect shot. It also comes in a choice of black or silver, if you like to colour co-ordinate your tech.
Another great deal this week comes for all you smartphone and tablet-toting people out there, so probably everyone. Hit game World Of Goo from 2D Boy is available for iOS and Android for the bargain price of only 69p, down from £1.99.
We're off to play World Of Goo until next week, but if you spot a deal and think that others should know about it, put it in the comments below!
Storage
- Samsung 840 Series PRO 128GB SATA Solid State Drive | Was: £119.99 Now: £96.45 | Amazon
- WD My Passport 1TB Portable Hard Drive | Was: £129.99 Now: £60.00 | Amazon
- Transcend 1TB Portable Hard Drive | Was: £119.99 Now: £58.99 | Amazon
- Seagate STBX1000201 1TB Portable Hard Drive | Was: £70.31 Now: £53.81 | Amazon
Cameras
- Olympus PEN Portrait Zoom Kit | Was: £349.99 Now: £112.95 | Amazon
- Fujifilm FinePix 3D W3 Digital Camera (10.2 MP) | Was: £429.99 Now: £99.00 | Amazon
- Hama Star 62 Tripod with Carry Case | Was: £42.00 Now: £14.99 | Amazon
- Canon Powershot SX240 Digital Camera (12.1MP) | Was: £299.00 Now: £119.97 | Amazon
Computing
- Asus TF201-1B002A Transformer Prime EEEPAD | Was: £599.00 Now: £219.98 | Microdirect
- Lenovo G580 15.6" laptop | Was: £400.00 Now: £349.99 | PC World
Screens
- Panasonic TX-L50B6B 50-inch 1080p LED TV | Now: 479.99 | Amazon
- Panasonic Viera TX-L42ET60B Smart 3D 42" LED TV | Was: £899.00 Now: £549.00 | Currys
- Panasonic SC-BTT400EBK 5.1 Smart 3D Blu-ray Home Cinema System | Was: £329.99 Now: £199.99 | Currys
Audio
- Logitech Rechargable Bluetooth Wireless Speakers | Was: £44.99 Now: £39.99 | eBuyer
- X-Mi X Mini II Capsule speaker | Was: £19.99 Now: £14.00 | Amazon
- Pioneer SE-MJ521-K Headphones | Was: £39.99 Now: £11.99 | Amazon
Gaming
- Beyond: Two Souls (PS3) - using code TDX-DV73 for New Customers | Was: £40.00 Now: £31.73 | Tesco
- Wii U 32GB Premium + New Super Mario Bros and New Super Luigi Bros | Now: £239.99 | Zavvi
Misc
- T-Mobile Huaweu E5332 Mobile Broadband wifi dongle | Was: £49.99 Now: £29.97 | Currys
- Sling Media - Slingbox Solo | Was: £129.99 Now: £49.99 | Amazon
- Microsoft Surface leather style folio cover | Was: £39.95 Now: £19.95 | Proporta
- Kindle Fire HD Case - leather style with aluminium lining | Was: £29.95 Now: £19.95 | Proporta
- GripStick Dashboard Mount for smartphones | Now: £5.95 | Proporta
Apps and mobile games
- World of Goo - Android | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | Google Play
- Sketchbook Pro | Now: £1.25 | Google Play
- World of Goo HD - iOS | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- Flying Benjamins HD - iOS | Was: £7.99 Now: FREE | iTunes
- SessionBand for iPad | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
DVD & Blu-ray
- The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy - Extended Edition (Blu-ray) | Now: £22.99 | Sainsbury's
- Sherlock - Series 1 and 2 (Blu-ray) | Now: £12.99 | Base.com
- The Sopranos - Series 1-6 Complete boxset (DVD) - using code TDX-FQKJ | Now: £40.00 | Tesco