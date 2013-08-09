TechRadar's Deals of the Week: £300 off a 42" Sony Bravia TV

Another week rolls by and that means we're bringing you another collection of brilliant deals, including the Sony Bravia KDL42W654ASU Smart 42" LED TV at a saving of £300. Originally selling on PC World for £799, this smart TV can be can now be snapped up for just £499

Featuring Sony's X-Reality Pro technology, the TV analyses the scene on the TV and compares it to an database of images, sharpening edges and refining detail to give an enhanced picture, while Motionflow XR technology is on-board to produce smoother fast on-screen motion by reducing blur and judder.

The Bravia brings you movies, music, games and apps via its wireless internet connection while you can also control the TV using your iPhone or Android device with the Media Remote app. Hit the link above to order one now or carry on down the page for more great deals.

Tablets

TVs, screens and projectors

Sony BRAVIA KDL42W654ASU Smart 42" LED TV | Was: £799.00 Now: £499.00 | PC World

Philips Pico Pix PPX1230 Projector | Was: £154.99 Now: £99.99 | Amazon

Computing

Buffalo 3TB Drivestation Desktop Hard Drive | Was: £216.00 Now: £74.99 | ebuyer

T-Mobile Huawei E5332 mobile broadband dongle | Now: £29.97 | PC World

DVD and Blu-ray

Phones and phone cases

Snugg iPhone 5 case | Was: £29.99 Now: £9.99 | Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S4 Flip cover | Was: £27.99 Now: £9.50 | Amazon

Desktops and laptops

Toshiba Satellite L955-10F Laptop | Was: £499.95 Now: £449.95 | John Lewis

Cameras and camcorders

Canon PowerShot SX500 IS 16MP bridge camera | Was: £239.99 Now: £139.99 | Argos

Panasonic HC V110 HD Camcorder | Was: £299.99 Now: £199.99 | Argos

Canon Powershot SX260 HS Compact camera | Was: £249.99 Now: £179.99 | PC World

Samsung NX1000 Compact Camera with 20-50mm Lens | Was: £329.95 Now: £279.95 | John Lewis

Headphones

Sennheiser MX 365 headphones | Was: £19.99 Now: £14.99 | Currys

Gaming

Sony PS Vita 10 game Megapack on 8GB memor card | Now: £25.99 | Amazon

iOS apps

MetalWars3 | Was: £1.49 Now: £0.69 | iTunes

Tentacle Wars HD for iPad | Was: £1.49 Now: FREE | iTunes

Gangstar Vegas | Was: £4.99 Now: £2.99 | iTunes

Sketch Synth 2 | Was: £2.99 Now: FREE | iTunes

Rise Alarm Clock | Was: £1.49 Now: FREE | iTunes

Android apps

Amazing Breaker | Now: £0.79 | Google Play

Bike Repair | Now: £1.93 | Google Play

Paper Monsters | Now: £0.65 | Google Play

VidTrim Pro Video Editor | Now: £1.31 | Google Play

As ever, if you spot a deal you think people should know about then let us know in the comments.