TechRadar's Deals of the Week: £300 off a 42" Sony Bravia TV

Another week rolls by and that means we're bringing you another collection of brilliant deals, including the Sony Bravia KDL42W654ASU Smart 42" LED TV at a saving of £300. Originally selling on PC World for £799, this smart TV can be can now be snapped up for just £499
Featuring Sony's X-Reality Pro technology, the TV analyses the scene on the TV and compares it to an database of images, sharpening edges and refining detail to give an enhanced picture, while Motionflow XR technology is on-board to produce smoother fast on-screen motion by reducing blur and judder.
The Bravia brings you movies, music, games and apps via its wireless internet connection while you can also control the TV using your iPhone or Android device with the Media Remote app. Hit the link above to order one now or carry on down the page for more great deals.
Tablets
- Samsung Ativ Smart PC Atom Z2760 11.6in Tablet | Was: £623.36 Now: £399.98 | Dabs
- Acer Iconia B1-710 7" tablet | Was: £149.99 Now: £99.99 | Argos
TVs, screens and projectors
- Acer S240HLbid 24" LCD monitor with LED Backlight | Was: £249.99 Now: £133.04 | Amazon
- Sony BRAVIA KDL42W654ASU Smart 42" LED TV | Was: £799.00 Now: £499.00 | PC World
- Toshiba 40L1333 40" LED TV | Was: £369.99 Now: £299.99 | Argos
- Philips Pico Pix PPX1230 Projector | Was: £154.99 Now: £99.99 | Amazon
Computing
- Sapphire 11199-16-20G AMD Radeon HD 7870 Dual-X 2GB GDDR5 Graphics Card | Was: £204.81 Now: £138.40 | Amazon
- Seagate Barracuda 3.5 inch 2TB 7200 RPM 64MB Internal SATA Drive | Was: £120.00 Now: £62.99 | Amazon
- Buffalo 3TB Drivestation Desktop Hard Drive | Was: £216.00 Now: £74.99 | ebuyer
- T-Mobile Huawei E5332 mobile broadband dongle | Now: £29.97 | PC World
- Lexar 32GB 45MB/s Jumpdrive USB 3.0 flash Drive | Was: £40 Now: £12 | Amazon
- Lexar 16GB 45MB/s Jumpdrive USB 3.0 flash drive | Was: £29.99 Now: £10.20 | Amazon
DVD and Blu-ray
- The Wire: Complete HBO Season 1. 5 (DVD) | Now: £42.40 | Amazon
- Tron: Double Pack - Tron/Tron Legacy (Blu-ray) | Was: £19.00 Now: £8.99 | Zavvi
- American Horror Story: Season 1 (Blu-ray) | Now: £16.74 | Amazon
- The Big Bang Theory - Season 1-6 (Blu-ray) pre-order | Now: £45.17 |
Phones and phone cases
- HTC One 32GB UK SIM Free - Black | Now: £454.58 | Amazon
- Snugg iPhone 5 case | Was: £29.99 Now: £9.99 | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S4 Flip cover | Was: £27.99 Now: £9.50 | Amazon
Desktops and laptops
- Lennovo IdeaCentre B540 23" Touchscreen All-in-one PC | Was: £899.99 Now: £729.99 | PC World
- Toshiba Satellite L955-10F Laptop | Was: £499.95 Now: £449.95 | John Lewis
- Samsung XE303C12-H01 11.6 in Chromebook + FREE Galaxy Mini (Cashback offer) | Was: £299.00 Now: £249.00 | John Lewis
- HP G6 15.6" 1TB 8GB laptop | Was: £499.99 Now: £399.99 | Argos
Cameras and camcorders
- Canon PowerShot SX500 IS 16MP bridge camera | Was: £239.99 Now: £139.99 | Argos
- Panasonic HC V110 HD Camcorder | Was: £299.99 Now: £199.99 | Argos
- Canon Powershot SX260 HS Compact camera | Was: £249.99 Now: £179.99 | PC World
- Nikon D5100 Digital SLR Camera with 18-55mm and 55-200mm VR Lens | Was: £659.90 Now: £609.90 | John Lewis
- Samsung NX1000 Compact Camera with 20-50mm Lens | Was: £329.95 Now: £279.95 | John Lewis
Headphones
- Philips Fidelio M1/00 headphones | Was: £159.95 Now: £119.99 | Currys
- Sennheiser MX 365 headphones | Was: £19.99 Now: £14.99 | Currys
Gaming
- PS3 500GB + Last of Us + Gioteck Real Triggers | Now: £199.99 | Amazon
- Mario Tennis Open (3DS) | Was: £34.99 Now: £16.99 | Argos
- Sony PS Vita 10 game Megapack on 8GB memor card | Now: £25.99 | Amazon
- Darksiders 2 (PS3 and Xbox 360) | Now: £8.86 | ShopTo
- Assassins Creed 3 Classics (Xbox 360) | Now: £16.85 | ShopTo
- Resident Evil 6 (PS3) | Now: £9.85 | ShopTo
- Operation Flashpoint: Red River (PC) | Was: £34.01 Now: £0.98 | Zavvi
iOS apps
- MetalWars3 | Was: £1.49 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- Tentacle Wars HD for iPad | Was: £1.49 Now: FREE | iTunes
- Gangstar Vegas | Was: £4.99 Now: £2.99 | iTunes
- Sketch Synth 2 | Was: £2.99 Now: FREE | iTunes
- Rise Alarm Clock | Was: £1.49 Now: FREE | iTunes
Android apps
- Amazing Breaker | Now: £0.79 | Google Play
- Bike Repair | Now: £1.93 | Google Play
- Paper Monsters | Now: £0.65 | Google Play
- VidTrim Pro Video Editor | Now: £1.31 | Google Play
As ever, if you spot a deal you think people should know about then let us know in the comments.