Trending

TechRadar Deals of the Week: Samsung UE32F5000 LCD TV for £276.44

By World of tech  

A bargain LCD TV from Samsung is your TechRadar Deal of the Week

TechRadar's Deals of the Week
The best tech we can find at the best prices online

The Samsung UE32F5000 LCD TV for £276.44 is your bargain of the week this time around, offering a full 1080p picture, LED backlighting and two HDMI ports for hooking up your AV gear. Our reviews editor James Rivington says:

"32-inches is a hot area for TV bargains and this one from Samsung is a humdinger. Slim lines, Freeview HD tuner and a 1080p screen are the headline features on offer, and the TV also allows you to watch movies from a USB stick, adding a welcome element of 'smart'."

There's a bunch of other good deals as well this week, and one we thought worth highlighting is that Rockstar has reduced the price of Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City on both iOS and Android.

You can now get your GTA fix on the go for only £1.99 a piece, so you can relive the 80's highlife of Tommy Vercetti or go back to where the modern 3D GTA all began in the bowels of Liberty City just in time before GTA 5 lands in 53 days on September 17. Not that we're counting or anything.

Tablets

Screens

Miscellaneous

Vouchers

Components

Laptops & Desktops

Audio

Cases

Digital Cameras

Gaming

iOS Apps

  • vjay | Was: £6.99 Now: Free | iTunes
  • Notefile | Was: £2.99 Now: £1.99 | iTunes

Android Apps

See more World of tech news