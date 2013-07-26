TechRadar Deals of the Week: Samsung UE32F5000 LCD TV for £276.44

The Samsung UE32F5000 LCD TV for £276.44 is your bargain of the week this time around, offering a full 1080p picture, LED backlighting and two HDMI ports for hooking up your AV gear. Our reviews editor James Rivington says:
"32-inches is a hot area for TV bargains and this one from Samsung is a humdinger. Slim lines, Freeview HD tuner and a 1080p screen are the headline features on offer, and the TV also allows you to watch movies from a USB stick, adding a welcome element of 'smart'."
There's a bunch of other good deals as well this week, and one we thought worth highlighting is that Rockstar has reduced the price of Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City on both iOS and Android.
You can now get your GTA fix on the go for only £1.99 a piece, so you can relive the 80's highlife of Tommy Vercetti or go back to where the modern 3D GTA all began in the bowels of Liberty City just in time before GTA 5 lands in 53 days on September 17. Not that we're counting or anything.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 Tablet - save £20 | Was: £249.95 Now: £229.95 | John Lewis
Screens
- LG LED 21.5-inch VGA Monitor | Was: £89.99 Now: £84.99 | Ebuyer
- Samsung 32-inch Series 5 Full HD LED TV | Was: £315.24 Now: £276.44 | Amazon
Miscellaneous
- Philips Sonicare HX6511/33 Easy Clean Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush | Was: £110.00 Now: £38.50 | Amazon
- Black & Decker Orb-it Dustbuster Hand Held Vac | Was: £49.99 Now: £19.99 | Ebay
- Philips PPX2450 55 Lumens Pocket Projector | Was: £249.99 Now: £179.99 | Argos
- Bush 7 Inch Digital Photo Frame | Was: £24.99 Now: £12.99 | Argos
- TP-Link TL-PA211 AV200 Nano 200Mbps Powerline Adapter | Was: £24.99 Now: £14.96 | Amazon
- Tomy Digital Plus TD350 Baby Monitor | Was: £85.00 Now: £42.50 | Tesco Direct
- Modern Family - Seasons 1-3 Blu-ray | Now: £19.95 | Zavvi
Vouchers
- Save £20 when you spend over £250 on any tablet at Tesco Direct | Enter voucher code TDX-PT6L (Valid until 28/07/13)
- Save £10 when you spend over £100 at Tesco Direct | Enter voucher code TDX-WL3M (Valid until 29/07/13)
- Save £30 when you spend over £300 on any Laptop, Macbook or Chromebook at Tesco Direct | Enter voucher code TDX-RTXQ (Valid until 28/07/13)
Components
- Western Digital Red 3TB Desktop SATA Hard Drive | Was: £145.00 Now: £104.99 | Amazon
- Patriot 8GB Xporter Pulse USB Flash Drive | Now: £3.99 | Ebuyer
- CCL Choice AMD Radeon HD 7770 1GB Graphics Card | Now: £76.25 | CCL
- Sandisk Pulse 2.5-inch 64GB SATA III Solid State Drive | Now: £43.14 | CCL
- Seagate 2TB Barracuda Internal Hard Drive | Was: £74.15 Now: £64.98 | Ebuyer
- WD Internal 3.5-inch SATA Hard Drive 3TB | Was: £109.99 Now: £89.99 | Currys
- Seagate 2TB Expansion USB 3.0 3.5-inch Desktop Hard Drive | Was: £99.99 Now: £58.99 | Amazon
Laptops & Desktops
- Acer Revo RL70 Nettop PC AMD E450 1.65GHz, 4 GB RAM, 750GB HDD | Was: £179.99 Now: £164.99 | Ebuyer
- Lenovo Ideapad Z500 15.6-inch Laptop (Dark Chocolate) | Was: £599.99 Now: £429.99 | Amazon
Audio
- Wesc Rza White Premium Headphones | Was: £249.99 Now: £49.99 | Zavvi via Ebay
- Nixon 'The Trooper' On-Ear Headphones | Was: £39.95 Now: £19.95 | John Lewis
- Earforce M1 Noise Isolating Gaming Earbuds for PS Vita | Was: £34.99 Now: £9.99 | Argos
Cases
- Case Mate Barely There Cases for iPhone 5 | Was: £19.99 Now: £10.00 | Amazon
- Case-mate Barely There Nokia Lumia 820 Case | Was: £14.99 Now: £9.97 | Currys
- Case-it iPhone 4/4S Case | Was: £9.99 Now: £4.99 | Currys
- Belkin Shield Samsung Galaxy S3 Case | Was: £12.99 Now: £3.97 | Currys
- Case-it iPhone 4/4S Case | Was: £9.99 Now: £4.99 | Currys
- Proporta iPod touch 5G Hard Shell Case | Was: £9.99 Now: £4.99 | Currys
- Kindle Leather Cover | Was: £30.99 Now: £9.99 | Argos
Digital Cameras
- Canon PowerShot A4000 IS 8x Zoom 16MP Compact Camera | Was: £79.99 Now: £49.99 | Argos
- Samsung EC-WB100 16MP Bridge Camera | Was: £109.99 Now: £79.99 | Argos
- Professional Photo Studio Backdrop and Lighting Kit | Was: £81.23 Now: £50.00 | Ebuyer
Gaming
- God of War Ascension (PS3) | Now: £34.48 | Amazon
- Pikmin 3 - for Wii U | Now: £29.99 | PC World
- Playstation Move Charging Station (PS3) | Now: £2.00 | Amazon
- Defiance (Xbox 360) | Was: £34.99 Now: £15.98 | Zavvi
iOS Apps
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City | Now: £1.99 | iTunes
- Grand Theft Auto III | Now: £1.99 | iTunes
- Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars | Now: £1.99 | iTunes
- Max Payne Mobile | Now: £1.49 | iTunes
- djay 2 for iPhone | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.99 | iTunes
- vjay | Was: £6.99 Now: Free | iTunes
- Notefile | Was: £2.99 Now: £1.99 | iTunes
- Zombies!!! | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
Android Apps
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City | Now: £1.99 | Google Play
- Grand Theft Auto III | Now: £1.99 | Google Play
- Max Payne Mobile | Now: £1.49 | Google Play