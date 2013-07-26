TechRadar Deals of the Week: Samsung UE32F5000 LCD TV for £276.44

The best tech we can find at the best prices online

The Samsung UE32F5000 LCD TV for £276.44 is your bargain of the week this time around, offering a full 1080p picture, LED backlighting and two HDMI ports for hooking up your AV gear. Our reviews editor James Rivington says:

"32-inches is a hot area for TV bargains and this one from Samsung is a humdinger. Slim lines, Freeview HD tuner and a 1080p screen are the headline features on offer, and the TV also allows you to watch movies from a USB stick, adding a welcome element of 'smart'."

There's a bunch of other good deals as well this week, and one we thought worth highlighting is that Rockstar has reduced the price of Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City on both iOS and Android.

You can now get your GTA fix on the go for only £1.99 a piece, so you can relive the 80's highlife of Tommy Vercetti or go back to where the modern 3D GTA all began in the bowels of Liberty City just in time before GTA 5 lands in 53 days on September 17. Not that we're counting or anything.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 Tablet - save £20 | Was: £249.95 Now: £229.95 | John Lewis

Screens

Miscellaneous

Philips PPX2450 55 Lumens Pocket Projector | Was: £249.99 Now: £179.99 | Argos

Bush 7 Inch Digital Photo Frame | Was: £24.99 Now: £12.99 | Argos

Tomy Digital Plus TD350 Baby Monitor | Was: £85.00 Now: £42.50 | Tesco Direct

Vouchers

Save £20 when you spend over £250 on any tablet at Tesco Direct | Enter voucher code TDX-PT6L (Valid until 28/07/13)

Save £10 when you spend over £100 at Tesco Direct | Enter voucher code TDX-WL3M (Valid until 29/07/13)

Save £30 when you spend over £300 on any Laptop, Macbook or Chromebook at Tesco Direct | Enter voucher code TDX-RTXQ (Valid until 28/07/13)

Components

Western Digital Red 3TB Desktop SATA Hard Drive | Was: £145.00 Now: £104.99 | Amazon

Patriot 8GB Xporter Pulse USB Flash Drive | Now: £3.99 | Ebuyer

CCL Choice AMD Radeon HD 7770 1GB Graphics Card | Now: £76.25 | CCL

Seagate 2TB Barracuda Internal Hard Drive | Was: £74.15 Now: £64.98 | Ebuyer

Laptops & Desktops

Acer Revo RL70 Nettop PC AMD E450 1.65GHz, 4 GB RAM, 750GB HDD | Was: £179.99 Now: £164.99 | Ebuyer

Audio

Wesc Rza White Premium Headphones | Was: £249.99 Now: £49.99 | Zavvi via Ebay

Earforce M1 Noise Isolating Gaming Earbuds for PS Vita | Was: £34.99 Now: £9.99 | Argos

Cases

Case Mate Barely There Cases for iPhone 5 | Was: £19.99 Now: £10.00 | Amazon

Belkin Shield Samsung Galaxy S3 Case | Was: £12.99 Now: £3.97 | Currys

Proporta iPod touch 5G Hard Shell Case | Was: £9.99 Now: £4.99 | Currys

Kindle Leather Cover | Was: £30.99 Now: £9.99 | Argos

Digital Cameras

Canon PowerShot A4000 IS 8x Zoom 16MP Compact Camera | Was: £79.99 Now: £49.99 | Argos

Professional Photo Studio Backdrop and Lighting Kit | Was: £81.23 Now: £50.00 | Ebuyer

Gaming

Pikmin 3 - for Wii U | Now: £29.99 | PC World

iOS Apps

Grand Theft Auto III | Now: £1.99 | iTunes

Max Payne Mobile | Now: £1.49 | iTunes

djay 2 for iPhone | Was: £1.99 Now: £0.99 | iTunes

vjay | Was: £6.99 Now: Free | iTunes

Notefile | Was: £2.99 Now: £1.99 | iTunes

Android Apps

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City | Now: £1.99 | Google Play

Grand Theft Auto III | Now: £1.99 | Google Play