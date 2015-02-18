TechRadar Deals: PS4, UK's best storage bargain, speakers, headphones and more!

Check out the latest UK tech deals for today here!
TODAY'S HOT DEALS
Gaming for gamers: Sony PlayStation 4 Console - Reduced down to £257.95 at rakuten.co.uk (Use Code FEBDEAL10%)
Wearables: Sony Mobile SWR10 SmartBand Activity Tracking Wristband - Reduced more than 50 % at £34.49 at Amazon.co.uk
Gear for audiophiles: Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Studio Monitor Professional Headphones - Down to £99.85 at Amazon.co.uk
Storage giant: Seagate Expansion 5TB USB 3.0 desktop 3.5 inch external hard drive - Down to £119.99 at Amazon.co.uk
Wireless wonder: Linksys RE6500 Universal Dual Band AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender - Only £49.99 at Amazon.co.uk
MORE HOT DEALS
- STEELSERIES eSport Champions Gaming Gear Collection - Now only £49.97 at pcworld.co.uk
- Apple TV - Only £64 at Amazon.co.uk
- Samsung 2.5-Inch 120 GB 850 EVO Solid State Drive - Reduced down to £59.69 at Amazon.co.uk
- Sond Audio Bluetooth On Ear Foldable NFC Headphones Black - For as little as £29.99 at ebuyer.com
- Kingston Technology USB 3.0 Media Reader - Now only £12.48 at Amazon.co.uk
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ60EB-K Compact Digital Camera - For as little as £249 at Amazon.co,uk
- Xbox One Twin Rechargeable Battery Pack - For as little as £9.99 at argos.co.uk
- Turtle Beach DPX11 PS4 Wired Headset - Down to £39.99 at argos.co.uk
Games Deals
- DRIVECLUB (PS4) - For as little as £19.95 at thegamecollection.net
- ALIEN: ISOLATION - NOSTROMO EDITION (PS3) - Now only £14.95 at thegamecollection.net
- Dance Central Spotlight Xbox One - Digital Code - For as little as £3.99 at cdkeys.com
- NEW SUPER MARIO BROS U (WII U) - Reduced down to £16.95
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin - Pre-Order for as little as £31.99 from Amazon.co.uk