China blocks Google in latest porn row

The Red Army is worried about turning blue, if reports from Beijing are to be believed.

The Chinese authorities have again turned on web giant Google in an effort to reduce access to pornographic material online.

The New York Times is reporting that the associative word feature (the drop-down menu of possible search terms that appears when you start typing a querty) has been disabled.

TV explained how to find porn

This followed just a day after revelations on Chinese state television that it occasionally threw up naughty results.

Yesterday, the state-sponsored China Internet Illegal Information Reporting Centre accused Google of distributing porn and threatened an official response - including preventlng users of Google China from searching overseas websites.

In reply, Google said, "We have been continually working to deal with pornographic content, and material that is harmful to children, on the web in China."

Google has been struggling to get a firm foothold in China, where the local Baidu search engine still accounts for around 60 per cent of searches (compared to Google's 35 per cent).

Via New York Times.