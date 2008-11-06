Nike simplifies online trainer customisation

Nike's new site lets you customise your sneakers till your heart's content

Nike has launched its redesigned NIKEiD website, which means that sportswear fans and sneaker pimps can now customise their look better than ever before.

The new site boasts a number of "new design tools, a wider array of customisable product for consumers – including Nike Sportswear and product showcased on the track in Beijing – and an enhanced online experience."

Sneaker pimps

Nike fans can customise nearly every kind of Nike product available - from footwear and apparel through to bags and tees.

"Consumers want to create their own customised Nike products and be able to share with friends," said Joaquin Hidalgo, Nike Vice President of Global Brand Marketing.

"The new site's wide array of updated, intuitive design functions allows people to create the product their way, anytime, anywhere. It's a leap forward."

Head over to nikeid.com to make the shoes of your dreams.