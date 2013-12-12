Historic Apple goes digital in Covent Garden

Believe it or not the most famous fruit-named seller in Covent Garden is not the shiny Apple retail store but the 800-year-old Apple Market, and it's taken the bold step of going digital.

Stall owners have signed up to allow use of PayPal's Here App and Chip and PIN card reader to up their revenues and save us from that look they give you when you had over a £20 note for a £1 trinket.

We're still holding out for machine-based haggling but this feels like a digital move in the right direction.

