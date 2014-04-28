Get £50 cashback when you buy the HTC One M8

£50 cash in your pocket and up to 50% off meals for a year when you buy an M8

If you're looking to get your hands on the stunning HTC One M8 with a monthly contract then pick one up at Phones 4U. You'll get an automatic £50 cashback plus a year's membership to Gourmet Society worth £69.95.

There are 4G tariffs ranging from £34.99 to £74.99 per month. The cashback will be automatically transferred to your account via BACS within 34 days. You can claim your Gourmet Society membership, giving you up to 50% discount at over 6,500 restaurants nationwide, once you have your phone.