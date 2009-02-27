Trending

'Realistic' robot Einstein causes reactions

Hanson Robotics creates intelligent representation of physicist

Einstein never liked being woken up in the morning
Although TechRadar never met Albert Einstein, we have got a feeling that Hanson Robotics' new robot isn't exactly a fair representation of one of the best minds of the 20th Century.

Comical Spitting Image looks aside, the company have created a robot which can recognise human expressions and react to them in the right way. Essentially, if you crack a smile it will grin right back at you.

Underneath the 'frubber' skin (we are not making this up) the robot uses 31 motors to create the human-like facial expressions.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about the Einstein recreation, Vier Movellan, research scientist at the UC Machine Perception Laboratory, which helped create the robot head said: "This robot is a scientific instrument that we hope will tell us something about human-robot interaction, but also human-human interaction."

Currently it costs around £50,000 to create the Einstein robot, but its makers are hoping to be able to mass produce the device for around £150 in the future – perfect for educational establishments looking to tap into the mind of the great man himself.

