Forget to sort all your Christmas presents? Pick up these discounted Nintendo gift cards for an easy win with the gamers in your life
Nintendo gift card savings are a great gift for the Holidays
Well, I've done it again. There's just days until Christmas, and I've yet to pick up gifts for everyone. Thankfully, I know quite a few gamers, shocking I'm sure — and ShopTo is running a discount on Nintendo gift cards. The biggest saving is on the £100 Nintendo gift card (now £96.85).
There's discounts on the other Nintendo gift cards too, so plenty of options depending on your budget. The best thing about these, aside from the discount, is that they're emailed to you, so no need to spend Christmas waiting impatiently by the front door for the courier to finally arrive.
Here are the best discounts for Nintendo Gift Cards for the Holidays, including options for £15, £25, £50, £75 and £100.
Today's best Nintendo gift card deals
ShopTo is the best place to buy Nintendo gift cards currently, given that there are slight discounts on every version. While these aren't huge savings, they're essentially money off of eShop money, so any price cuts are very welcome indeed.
Price check: Amazon UK - £15
ShopTo is also offering a discount on the £25 Nintendo gift card. This will easily get you a couple of smaller games, or a few of the Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade packs for games you already own.
Price check: Amazon UK - £25
ShopTo has a discount on the £50 Nintendo Gift Card too! With this, you'll be able to grab brand new games like Pokémon Legends Z-A. Well worth checking out if you want a fresh spin on the Pokémon formula.
Price check: Amazon UK - £50
The more expensive gift cards do carry better savings, so it's worth considering this ShopTo deal. With this eShop voucher, you'll have your pick of any brand new game, like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Alternatively, you can have a browse of the Holiday deals currently running on the eShop.
Price check: Amazon UK - £75
Finally, there's the £100 gift card from ShopTo. This offers the best savings, and will easily get you a whole host of games from the eShop. There's plenty of sales running over the Holiday season too, with big savings on games like EA Sports FC 26 and Minecraft.
Price check: Amazon UK - £100
Wondering what exactly you're getting for your cash here? These are digital gift cards, which are delivered in a matter of minutes as digital codes.
This makes them excellent last-minute gifts, given you won't have to wait around for a package to be delivered. With many likely to be opening brand new Nintendo Switch 2 consoles this Christmas, Nintendo Gift Cards can be lifesavers when building out your first collection of games.
If you're not in the UK, check the list below to find all the best rates on Nintendo gift cards in your region.
