Well, I've done it again. There's just days until Christmas, and I've yet to pick up gifts for everyone. Thankfully, I know quite a few gamers, shocking I'm sure — and ShopTo is running a discount on Nintendo gift cards. The biggest saving is on the £100 Nintendo gift card (now £96.85).

There's discounts on the other Nintendo gift cards too, so plenty of options depending on your budget. The best thing about these, aside from the discount, is that they're emailed to you, so no need to spend Christmas waiting impatiently by the front door for the courier to finally arrive.

Here are the best discounts for Nintendo Gift Cards for the Holidays, including options for £15, £25, £50, £75 and £100.

Today's best Nintendo gift card deals

Wondering what exactly you're getting for your cash here? These are digital gift cards, which are delivered in a matter of minutes as digital codes.

This makes them excellent last-minute gifts, given you won't have to wait around for a package to be delivered. With many likely to be opening brand new Nintendo Switch 2 consoles this Christmas, Nintendo Gift Cards can be lifesavers when building out your first collection of games.

If you're not in the UK, check the list below to find all the best rates on Nintendo gift cards in your region.