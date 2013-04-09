Ass not glass, as strip clubs preemptively ban Google Glass

"Can't believe they took my Google Glasses off me. I'm not going to have fun now."

Anyone hoping to use Google Glass to keep a little memento of their time in Las Vegas' salubrious strip joints: you're out of luck.

Like digital cameras and smartphones before them, the spectacles will not be welcome participants in said sartorially-challenged spectacle.

"If they don't want to check [the glasses], we'd be happy to give them a limo ride back to their hotel," said Peter Feinstein, managing partner at Sapphire Gentlemen's Club on the strip. Hey! Free limo ride! You'll need it after dropping a thousand notes on those futuristic glasses.

