Will there be Prime Day Whole Foods deals in 2021?

Amazon Prime Day isn't just a time for big discounts on the latest tech or super cheap Echo speakers. Amazon's partnership with Whole Foods means you can not only save on far more than laptops and TVs, but also use your groceries to help pay for those bigger purchases.

A Prime membership already grants Whole Foods shoppers an extra 10% off sale items at their grocery store (or using Amazon's online service), and plenty of extra goodies from time to time as well. However, over the last few years we've seen Whole Foods shoppers unlocking far more potential for their Prime Day deals as well.

What is the Prime Day Whole Foods deal?

In both 2019 and 2020, Amazon offered a promotion in which Whole Foods shoppers would receive a $10 Amazon voucher when they spend more than $10 at a Whole Foods store (or online). Not only that, though but shoppers could earn up to $50 in Amazon credit by using services like Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh and by spending $10 with Amazon's Small Business program.

(Image credit: Amazon)

All of that together led to some pretty lucrative discounts over the event itself, but will we see more Prime Day Whole Foods discounts in 2021?

Prime Day Whole Foods deals in 2021

Even in 2020's particularly tight landscape, Amazon still managed to hand out plenty of extra vouchers with a Prime Day Whole Foods campaign. Despite the event being delayed to October and retail continuing to struggle against the global pandemic, we still received the classic Whole Foods discount.

That means we're optimistic for a return in 2021, and considering Amazon has brought its event forward to June, it's likely the retailer will want to make a big splash with this year's offers. There's no better way to do that than by building hype in the weeks leading up to the main event, and the Whole Foods promotion has served Amazon particularly well in this regard over the last two years.

(Image credit: Whole Foods)

When will we see Prime Day Whole Foods deals in 2021?

A recent report by Bloomberg suggested an Amazon Prime Day date of June 21, and while that's yet to be confirmed, if such rumors are true we could see the beginning of Amazon's Prime Day Whole Foods deals very shortly. Last year, the promotion began from the end of September, running for two weeks before the October 14 event. If the above dates are confirmed by Amazon, then, you could start claiming Amazon credit from June 7, 2021.

We're also rounding up all the best Prime Day laptop deals and Amazon Prime Day TV deals you can expect to see in June.