If you're wondering when you can watch season 4 episode 4 of Rick and Morty, the answer is nice and straightforward: the episode airs Sunday on Adult Swim in the US. Season 4 of Rick and Morty is 10 episodes long. You've got two more episodes to go in 2019, and below we'll show you the full release schedule for Rick and Morty season 4.

While five episodes are airing in 2019, the other five will release in 2020. The exact timing of the latter half is still up in the air, but we're expecting the rest of season 4 to air in the early part of next year.

When is the next episode of Rick and Morty?

The next episode of Rick and Morty, season 4 episode 4, airs this Sunday December 8 at 11:30PM ET on Adult Swim. If you're wondering what this episode is about, the official Rick and Morty account calls it the 'Morty gets a dragon' episode, which is comfortably self-explanatory. Check out a quick trailer below:

Rick and Morty episode release schedule

Rick and Morty season 4 is 10 episodes long. This is the release schedule for every episode of Rick and Morty. Note that we don't know exactly when they'll air the second half of season 4 in 2020 - but hopefully when this season ends, that information will be disclosed.

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 1: Out now

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 2: Out now

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 3: Out now

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 4: December 8, 2019

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 5: December 15, 2019

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6: 2020

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 7: 2020

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 8: 2020

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 9: 2020

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 10: 2020

When is the next episode of Rick and Morty in the UK?

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 3 airs on E4 at 10PM on Wednesday December 4. Episode 4 will follow on the next Wednesday, December 11, and episode 5 is expected to air on December 18. The show will be available on the All4 streaming platform afterwards.