Acer's tantalizing Leap wearables are inching closer to release

The three new Acer wearables teased last month may be on your wrist sooner than you think.

The Liquid Leap Fit, Liquid Leap Active and Liquid Leap Curve are confirmed to be on their way, though Acer is still tight-lipped on prices and release specifics. According to the company though, we should hear wind of these very details when Computex 2015 rolls around next week.

The trio of new wearables are designed for fitness, activity tracking and will feature removable bands.

New Leap details

The Liquid Leap Fit will include a 1-inch waterproof display, a heart rate monitor, sleep pattern monitor, and, interestingly enough, a stress sensor to keep tabs on your mood.

The Liquid Leap Active will be a slightly stripped down version of the Fit, ditching the heart rate monitor, and will keep track of more basic stats like calories burned. The active will also be waterproof.

Finally, the Liquid Leap Curve is said to be a bit of a fashion statement, and will feature many exchangeable bands. The inner workings of the Curve will be similar to the Fit, including a heart and stress monitor.

Acer's first wearable entry, the Liquid Leap, was a solid effort as a fitness tracker, but left much to be desired in several other ways.

