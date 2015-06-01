Asus ZenWatch 2 makes Android Wear a bit more personal

Asus wants to be sat on your wrist and only half a year since the release of their first Android Wear device it has returned with the Asus ZenWatch 2.

The new wristwear looks remarkably similar to the original ZenWatch with the biggest design change coming in a new crown on the right hand side, but there are a few other minor changes too.

Asus' ZenWatch 2 comes in two sizes, one for 22m straps and another for 18mm ones with a variety of straps available for both.

Improved processor

The same AMOLED screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top is back, and there's a Qualcomm processor under the hood (but it isn't clear which one).

The new watch comes with a magnetic charger cable and Asus says the charging time has been improved significantly. Plus, if you pick up the larger ZenWatch you'll also get a "Chargeback" power pack in case of battery emergency.

It now has improved IP67 water and dust resistance to keep your watch a bit better protected, and there is an improved Remote Camera feature to connect up to your phone.

Each size is available in silver, gunmetal and rose-gold whilst there are a selection of straps available in leather, metal and rubber.

As for a release date we'll have to wait a little bit longer. Asus hasn't shared with us what markets will be receiving the ZenWatch 2 but we've got our fingers crossed it'll be as widely released as last time.