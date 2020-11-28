Want to know how to get an iPhone SE deal for £18/pm and £0 upfront this weekend?

The limelight may well and truly be taken up by the likes of the iPhone 12 family this week and that's not likely to stop as Cyber Monday deals reveal themselves.

With Sky Mobile giving some of the same treatment to iPhone SE deals as it did the iPhone 12, you can pick up Apple's answer to the mid-range priced smartphone for as little as £18 a month and no upfront payment required. This comes with 2GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts. If that's not enough, you can go for the network's 8GB tariff that comes to £22 per month instead.

iPhone SE for £18/pm iPhone SE: at Sky Mobile| Swap24 | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

Already the iPhone that likely speaks to a wider range of people's budgets and this Sky Mobile tariff makes it that bit better, coming to under £20 a month with no upfront payments in sight. With a 2GB allowance, this is also ideal for younger members of the family, giving a powerful handset and a decent tariff.

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey cells to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone. And know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

In essence, Swap24 is a 36 month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as your phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years time.

If you get to 24 months with your new iPhone 12 and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can of course do that, too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for that £21 per month tariff now and, if you realise later down the line that 2GB of data just isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.

