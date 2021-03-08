Virgin's broadband and TV deals come with free JBL speakers until Wednesday

A new week and a new flash sale from Virgin. While the internet service provider is constantly throwing out special offers ranging from bottles of wine through to TVs and more, its latest is quite tempting.

Until Wednesday, March 10, you can get a free JBL Bluetooth speaker, JBL soundbar or up to £100 in bill credit on any of Virgin's broadband and TV deals.

Both speakers are excellent products. The JBL Flip 5 is a product we highly recommend with engaging sound, USB-C fast charging and a portable size and weight.

As for the soundbar, the JBL Bar 2.1 is an impressive surround sound device, offering wireless music streaming via bluetooth and HDMI/optical cable connections. It has 300W of total power, allowing your movies to sound crystal clear.

What makes this an especially interesting promotion is that unlike Virgin's usual flash sale, this spans all of its plans. This includes the affordable £33 a month Big Bundle, going all of the way up to the feature heavy and strangely named Ultimate Oomph bundle.

We've picked out the best broadband deals from this sale and listed them below for you to compare.

Virgin broadband and TV deals:

Virgin Big Bundle | 18 months | 54Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 112+ channels | £35 activation | £33 a month

The cheapest of all of Virgin's broadband and TV deals, with the Big Bundle, you get over 112 channels and speeds averaging just 54Mb for only £33 a month. That is a great price and when you include the JBL Bluetooth speaker or £50 bill credit, this becomes the perfect cheap plan.

View Deal

Virgin Bigger Bundle | 18 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 190+ channels | £35 activation | £49 a month

This is like the Big Bundle, just...Bigger. It boosts the speeds to an impressive 213Mb average and brings your channels to an excess of 190. This includes BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD and top HD sky channels like Sky Atlantic. This costs you £49 a month but includes £100 bill credit or the JBL soundbar and Subwoofer worth £299.99.View Deal

Virgin Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 18 months | 630Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 230+ channels | £35 activation | £89 a month

Got the cash to splash? Virgin's Ultimate Oomph bundle is quite costly at £79 a month but it goes all out in every way. You get absolutely ridiculous speeds averaging 630Mb - 9x faster than BT and Sky Virgin claims. In terms of channels, you get Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema Ultra HD and plenty more and, Virgin even throws in anytime calls and an unlimited data SIM...oh, and of course the JBL soundbar and subwoofer.

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



Read more:

4G home broadband: see the best temporary internet solutions

Mobile phone deals: considering a new phone contract?

SIM only deals: see the best contract SIMs

Today's best broadband and TV deals: