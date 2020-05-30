Virgin's broadband and TV deals are great value this weekend and with no setup fee

Spending your weekend scouring the web for the perfect broadband and TV deals to upgrade to? There is a lot of choice out there from the likes of Sky, BT and more but two offers especially stand out at the moment - and they both come from Virgin.

The cheaper of these two offers is Virgin's Big Bundle. It offers speeds averaging 108Mb, over 110 channels, inclusive weekend calls and the ability to pause live TV. All of that comes in at just £29.99 a month and, for this weekend only, you don't even need to pay any fees upfront.

That's great for those on a budget but for those who want something a bit more feature packed - that's where Virgin's Bigger Bundle steps in. This package is a...well, bigger version of the Big Bundle, offering a host of additional channels.

Your speeds are the same, the weekend calls are the same but when it comes to TV there is a major bump up. You're getting in excess of 220 channels including BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD and a number of top Sky channels in HD.

We've listed both of these offers below so you can choose the one that best fits your needs. It is worth nothing however that the upfront costs will go back up to £35 on Sunday at 11.59pm so you'll get an extra saving if you get there in time.

Broadband deals: compare the best options out there

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin Bigger Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 220+ channels | FREE activation | £45 a month

If you're looking for a feature packed broadband plan and don't mind spending a bit more to get it, Virgin's Bigger Bundle will be the way to go. It gets you over 220 channels including all the Entertainment picks, BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD and HD Sky channels, inclusive weekend calls and speeds averaging 108Mb.

Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 110+ channels | FREE activation | £38 £29.99 a month

The more affordable of the two options, if you don't mind a drop in the amount of channels you're getting, Virgin's Big Bundle will only cost you £29.99 (down from £38) making a solid saving. Here you're getting the same speeds and weekend calls and still not paying anything upfront but you'll drop down to about half the channels.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



