Virgin's Black Friday sale bundles the Nintendo Switch with phones from £23/pm

If you've been on the search for the often sold-out Nintendo Switch consoles and just so happen to also need a new smartphone, Virgin's Black Friday sale could help you achieve both in one go.

Across a host of affordable smartphones, Virgin is currently bundling in a free Nintendo Switch and in one case, the newer Nintendo Switch OLED.

These offers start at just £23 a month for both the phone and console combined. They all start with just 2GB of data but, it will only cost a few quid more to jump your plan up to 8GB or 100GB.

This offer is available with the Samsung Galaxy A22, Oppo A54 5G or Oppo Find X3 Lite. Whichever one you choose, these are all fantastic value options for getting a phone and Switch in one go.

Nintendo Switch deals + smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A22 | Virgin | 2GB data | Free upfront | £23 a month + Nintendo Switch

The Samsung Galaxy A22 is one of Samsung's popular budget devices, providing a strong spec sheet for an affordable price. With this deal from Virgin, you can get the handset and a free Nintendo Switch for only £23 a month. While that only gets you 2GB of data, you can boost your plan for a small jump in monthly bills.

Oppo A54 5G | Virgin | 2GB data | Free upfront | £23 a month + Nintendo Switch

For the same price as above, you can instead get the Oppo A54. This is a 5G device that features a 90Hz refresh rate and a pretty impressive main camera for the price. Like the deal above, the £23 a month price tag will get you 2GB of data but you can boost this for a small jump in costs.

Oppo Find X3 Lite | Virgin | 2GB data | Free upfront | £25 a month + Nintendo Switch

The Oppo Find X3 Lite is another great affordable handset from Oppo. Like the A54, it features a 90Hz display and throws in fast charging capabilities. You will see your costs jump up to £25 a month for this plan though compared to the cheaper options above.

Samsung Galaxy A22 | Virgin | 2GB data | Free upfront | £24 a month + Nintendo Switch OLED

While all of the above deals will reward you with the regular Nintendo Switch, this one instead gets you the recently released OLED model. It comes with the Samsung Galaxy A22 but only costs £24 a month. That's only £1 more than if you went for the non-OLED version above!

