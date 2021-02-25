Virgin TV has new 4K content with Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment UHD

Virgin TV is helping customers put their 4K TVs to good use by expanding its Ultra HD lineup. From today, you’ll be able to watch Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema in UHD by upgrading your package or becoming a new subscriber to their 'Ultimate Oomph' package.

The improved service will give you the chance to watch The Blacklist, Birds of Prey, as well as over 1,300 TV episodes and 250 films in Ultra HD. However, you will need a 4K capable screen to enjoy the full benefits of the higher resolution.

If you already subscribe to Ultimate Oomph or just want this latest upgrade, you’ll have to pay an extra £6/month for the new content. You’ll also need to make sure you subscribe to Sky Cinema to be able to access the UHD version.

What is 4K UHD?

Ultra HD (UHD) and 4K are used somewhat interchangeably, but both refer to a display that has four times as many pixels as a standard HD screen. The 4K name comes about because the image is nearly 4,000 pixels wide at a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, allowing for some of the best picture quality on the market.

You may also have heard the term HDR used for new TVs too. HDR (or high dynamic range) doesn’t refer to the number of pixels but instead helps make bright colours brighter, dark colours darker and expands the range of visible colors in between.

Not all 4K devices will have HDR, and vice versa, and not every show or film will put both technologies to full use, but if you want the best viewing experience you can get, a device that has both is recommended.