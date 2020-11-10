Virgin is offering the lowest prices ever across a host of broadband and TV deals

We were wondering when broadband providers would start to get into the Black Friday spirit, and the first to make its move is Virgin, heavily discounting a host of its broadband and TV deals.

And when we say discount, we mean Virgin is currently offering the lowest prices ever on three of its internet and TV plans, with a choice of three very different budget options.

The first is Virgin's Big Bundle coming in at just £28.99 a month. It offers free weekend calls, over 112 channels and speeds averaging 108Mb which is plenty for even large households consuming lots of content.

Then the next option up is Virgin's Bigger Bundle which is...well, bigger. Speeds go up to an incredible 213Mb average, you get the same weekend calls and over 210 channels including BT Sport, Sky Atlantic and more all in HD.

Finally, for those who are planning on going all out on Black Friday broadband deals, the Ultimate Oomph Bundle. Anytime calls, an unlimited data SIM, speeds averaging 516Mb (but soon to be faster) and over 250 channels including Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and BT Sport.

Virgin broadband and TV deals:

Virgin Big Bundle | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 112+ channels | £35 activation | £28.99 a month

The cheapest of Virgin's broadband and TV deals, the Big Bundle secures you weekend calls, speeds averaging 108Mb and over 112 channels for just £28.99 a month. Included in those channels is the usual collection of Dave, E4, CBBC and more, but also the ability to watch YouTube, BBC iPlayer and more through your TV.

Virgin Bigger Bundle | 18 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 210+ channels | £35 activation | £44.99 a month

Upgrading to the Bigger Bundle offers a number of benefits. First off, your speeds increase to an average of 213Mb which is incredibly fast. On top of that, you get over 210 channels including BT Sport in Ultra 4K HD, Sky Witness, Fox, Comedy Central, and more.View Deal

Virgin Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 18 months | 516Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 260+ channels | £35 activation | £77.99 a month

This is Virgin's biggest deal with an equally superlative name. It supplies you with over 260 channels including Sky Cinema HD, Sky Sports HD and more. On top of that, Virgin is throwing in free anytime calls, an unlimited data SIM and speeds averaging 516Mb. That is lightning fast, offering big downloads in minutes.View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



