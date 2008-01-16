Freeview playback upgrade for Humax PVR-9200T

Humax has today launched its latest software upgrade for its twin tuner DTT recorder, the PVR-9200T. The upgrades will take place as over-the-air downloads between now and 21 January to all recorders left in standby mode.

The upgrade ensures that customers can take advantage of Freeview Playback recording features. This is the ability to record an entire series of programmes with one button press. You can also initiate split recording to join two segments of a programme split by a news break or similar, and alternate instance recording, which is basically an alert function should two recording schedules clash with one another.

The updates only affect PVR-9200T models imported into the UK after November 2007 as models introduced since then already have the features enabled.