Sharp shows off slimline 3D Blu-ray player

Sharp has announced the arrival of its first 3D Blu-ray player, the BD-HP0S.

The player is a smart-looking machine, which brings wireless LAN functionality – we're suspecting for BD Live capabilities – and is a slimeline device which has been designed to stand vertical.

The 3D Blu-ray player compliments Sharp's first foray into 3D, with the Quattron 3D TV - both of which were announced at IFA 2010.

Best picture

Sharp is promising that the BD-HP0S delivers "the best picture quality in both 3D and 2D."

But TechRadar will be the judge of that when it gets a hands-on with the device later today.

Sharp has announced that it will only be selling the BD-HPOS in Europe originally, but it sounds like this will be expanded into other territories in 2011.

For now, though, the UK has first dibs with the BD-HP0S given a UK release date of November 2010, where it will be priced at £379.99.