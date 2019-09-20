Unbeatable Nintendo Switch Lite bundle adds Zelda: Link's Awakening for free in UK

Wait..what? The Nintendo Switch Lite has just gone on sale today in the UK for the first time and costs £199 on its own. However, one other retailer is throwing in a free game too. We're not talking about an older cheap title either, but the just-released The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

This incredible deal from Currys is available on all three colours of the newly-released Nintendo Switch Lite.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is a full-on remake of the classic 1993 Game Boy title with modern graphics and elements that would have blown our tiny heads clean off our shoulders back in the 90s.

As for the Switch Lite, this is a cheaper handheld-only mode of the Nintendo Switch Lite that can not be played on a TV. But if you already have a regular Switch to compliment this or are only interested in playing away from a TV it's a great purchase. Want to learn more? We've broken down all the differences over on our full-sized guide to the best cheap Nintendo Switch Lite prices and deals. If you'd prefer to look at the full-sized console then head on over to our guide for the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles.

Alternative Nintendo Switch Lite deal