Unbeatable Nintendo Switch Lite bundle adds Zelda: Link's Awakening for free in UK

Wait..what? The Nintendo Switch Lite has just gone on sale today in the UK for the first time and costs £199 on its own. However, one other retailer is throwing in a free game too. We're not talking about an older cheap title either, but the just-released The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.
This incredible deal from Currys is available on all three colours of the newly-released Nintendo Switch Lite.
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is a full-on remake of the classic 1993 Game Boy title with modern graphics and elements that would have blown our tiny heads clean off our shoulders back in the 90s.
As for the Switch Lite, this is a cheaper handheld-only mode of the Nintendo Switch Lite that can not be played on a TV. But if you already have a regular Switch to compliment this or are only interested in playing away from a TV it's a great purchase. Want to learn more? We've broken down all the differences over on our full-sized guide to the best cheap Nintendo Switch Lite prices and deals. If you'd prefer to look at the full-sized console then head on over to our guide for the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles.
Nintendo Switch Lite | Zelda: Link's Awakening | £199 at Currys
This really is an exceptionally hot Nintendo Switch Lite bundle - we didn't even expect Black Friday to offer up such a big new game for free with the new console. Currys really wants to stand out at launch though and it's annihilated the competition today. This deal is available with either the yellow, grey or turquoise versions of the new handheld console.
Alternative Nintendo Switch Lite deal
Nintendo Switch Lite | Zelda: Breath of the Wild | £229 at Currys
Yes, this bundle costs more for an older game but this isn't a remake of an older game here, this is the Zelda title that's been rated not only as the best Switch game, but one of the best games of all time. And all this time after release, it still costs close to £50. So if you're not bothered about the top-down remake of the older game that is Link's Awakening, this is the way to go. Like the other deal, you can get this with the yellow, grey or turquoise console.
