Turn your Nintendo Switch into the perfect couch co-op system this Prime Day

You can never have too many controllers, and that’s doubly true for the Nintendo Switch. While its Joy-Cons let you seamlessly transition between playing the console in docked and handheld mode, they’re not the most comfortable gamepads to use for long gaming sessions. Although a ‘Comfort Grip’ comes bundled with each Switch, Nintendo might have overestimated just how ergonomic that bit of kit really is.
If you tend to spend long hours playing your Nintendo Switch while sitting on the couch or want to play local co-op games with your buddies, you’re going to need to buy at least one other controller. But like the DuelSense Wireless Controller for the PS5 and the Xbox Wireless Controller for the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo’s official Pro Controller doesn’t come cheap.
Fortunately, there are plenty of brilliant discounted third-party controllers up for grabs as part of this year’s Prime Day Deals. As officially licensed products, they have the blessing of the House of Mario itself and pair effortlessly with a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED. Although they don’t feature ‘Pro’ in their name, most of these gamepads are designed to replicate Nintendo’s official controller in ergonomics, comfort, and build quality.
If you’re looking to nab a few extra gamepads on the cheap to finally play couch co-op to your hearts’ content, now is the perfect time to do it.
Take control
Third-party controllers for the Switch can be classified into two categories: wired and wireless. As you’d expect, wired controllers come in at a lower price tag, but are more restrictive and might give you the impression you’ve jumped back to 2007. You'll only be able to only use two wired gamepads with a single console, as you're limited by the availability of USB ports.
We’ve rounded up some of the best Nintendo Switch controller deals below, but there are a few standout picks. If you’re in the US, you should seriously consider picking up the X of Y. And if you call the UK home, definitely have a look at the PowerA Wired Controller that’s currently on offer for only £11. Now that’s a bargain. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best prices in your region).
Nintendo Switch Sports - US
PDP Wired Switch Pro Controller Animal Crossing:
$27.99 $13.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $14 - If you're after a budget Nintendo Switch controller, look no further than the PDP Wired Switch Controller. As an officially licensed Nintendo gamepad it pairs seamlessly with the console, and it's down to its lowest-ever price this Prime Day. It comes in a variety of colors, but we think this Animal Crossing scheme is quite fetching.
PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Black:
$22.99 $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $16 - Simple, classic, and elegant? If you want a budget Switch controller, don't mind it being wired, and want a simple design, then this is the one for you. As an officially licensed Nintendo gamepad it pairs seamlessly with the console. This isn't the lowest-ever price it's dropped to, but it's still remarkably affordable.
PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wireless Controller:
$54.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $15 - This is the cheapest we've seen the PowerA Switch gamepad drop to. If you're after a comfortable, ergonomic wireless controller for the Switch this is a great choice at a great price. It's one of the best-reviewed third-party controllers.
Binbok Wireless Switch Controller:
$36.99 $29.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $7 - It may not be your first choice of paint job, but this wireless gamepad is remarkably cheap - $29 is the lowest price it's ever dropped to. While Binbok isn't the most well-known brand, they specialize in RGB accessories and this controller is well-reviewed.
Nintendo Switch Sports - UK
PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wired Controller:
£19.99 £11.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £9 - If you're after a budget Nintendo Switch controller, look no further than the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller. As an officially licensed Nintendo gamepad it pairs seamlessly with the console, and it's down to its lowest-ever price this Prime Day. It comes in a variety of colors, but we think this Fuchsia Fantasy scheme is quite dashing.
PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wired Controller:
£19.99 £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £5 - And you can slap Mario on the front! If you're after a budget Nintendo Switch controller, look no further than the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller. As an officially licensed Nintendo gamepad it pairs seamlessly with the console, and it's down to very nearly its lowest-ever price this Prime Day.
PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wireless Controller:
£39.99 £24.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £15 - This isn't quite the cheapest we've seen the PowerA Switch gamepad go for – it's gone down to £21 in the past – but if you need to pick up a gamepad for your Switch this is still a good price for a well-reviewed third-party controller.
PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wireless Controller:
£39.99 £26.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £13 - How about something a little more vibrant? This is the cheapest we've seen the PowerA wireless Switch gamepad go for. If you need to pick up a gamepad for your Switch this is still a good price for a well-reviewed third-party controller.
It can seem wrong to buy a third-party controller – as if you’re settling for a second-rate piece of hardware instead of the genuine article. For a lot of brands, that’s certainly the case. But not these ones.
We've selected genuine hardware manufacturers that produce controllers under an official license from Nintendo. In some cases, players even report the third-party gamepads last longer than Nintendo’s own Pro Controller, as its finicky analog sticks are prone to the dreaded drift. If you're desperate to play co-op games but can’t justify dropping a lot of cash, take one of these controllers for a spin.
More Nintendo Switch controller deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Nintendo Switch controllers around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
