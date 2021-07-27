Toshiba Alexa TVs get streaming upgrade with Twitch and Amazon Music apps

Toshiba smart TVs in the UK have got the Twitch app, as well as Amazon Music – ideal for Alexa compatible models.

Both Twitch and Amazon Music have now come to all Toshiba TV models, including Android TV sets and those that come with Alexa built-in. So anyone with the UA2B, UK4B, UL20, or WK3C will now be able to enjoy a host of different streaming benefits on their budget screen.

Specifically, Twitch users will have the option of accessing the site's vast reservoir of live and on demand broadcasts, while Amazon Music's 75 million tracks will also be available for free listening (with ads, mind).

The apps join a host of other streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Freeview Play (for UK broadcaster catch-up apps). When it comes to other music services, you still only get Spotify on Toshiba's Android TVs, though Deezer, BBC Sounds, Capital FM and YouTube Music are available by default across the whole range too.

Analysis: Better for some than others

Toshiba has some form when it comes to cheap but capable televisions. You're not getting the knockout picture of an OLED TV, or even a more mid-range set like the Panasonic HX800, but for those after a low-cost screen solution with some good features, Toshiba could be a good bet.

But we're unsure whether the addition of these apps should sway you either way, really. Twitch is a great option to have in today's world of streamers, while Amazon Music will make sense for those already in the Amazon ecosystem, or used to demanded songs from that platform through the Alexa assistant.

However, you'll ideally have an Amazon Prime subscription to help make the most of it, given Prime members automatically get access to Amazon Music's two million tracks without ads – with an additional £7.99/month fee meaning you can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited, with many times that amount of songs.

It's worth noting that affordable screens like those offered by Toshiba don't tend to pack in amazing sound quality – in our WK3C review, we noted that the Alexa assistant itself was a bit grating to listen to. So you might be better off trying to listen to Amazon Music through an Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, or even an Echo Studio instead.