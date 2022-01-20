Today's Dell XPS 13 deals offer the lowest prices in the UK since Black Friday

The official UK Dell store has some great XPS 13 deals right now with two choices in particular that are fantastic if you're looking for a powerful ultrabook on a budget.

First up is this 'entry-level' Core i5 model for £729 (was £849). Today's discount makes this one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen for this model, which features an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's quite simply a bargain considering you're getting a superbly designed machine with a great screen and enough power to easily breeze through the majority of work or casual applications. Our only complaint? This one has a 256GB SSD, which is on the smaller side these days.

That brings us onto our second pick with today's Dell XPS 13 deals - this Core i7 model for £859 (was £999). The £150 discount is even bigger with this model and you'll be getting a larger 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, as well as a very powerful 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor. While a bit overkill for most daily use cases, this one's a great option if you're wanting something that's going to handle a heavier workload - think music production, big spreadsheets, or video editing. Having a larger SSD is naturally also going to allow you to store more of your favorite apps and media without having to worry about running out of space.

Both are good picks, however, and today's Dell XPS 13 deals are some of the best we've seen since last year's Black Friday event way back in November.

Outside the UK? See today's best laptop deals in your region just below.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deals

Dell XPS 13 (Core i5): £849 £729 at Dell

Save £120 - This baseline Dell XPS 13 features an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - great starter specs if you're looking for a premium laptop to handle everyday tasks. Today's discount makes this one of the cheapest Dell XPS 13 deals yet in the UK, so definitely don't miss out if you're interested.

Dell XPS 13 (Core i7): £999 £859 at Dell

Save £150 - If you're a power user, you may want to consider spending a little more to get this upgraded Dell XPS 13. This one has an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which is going to give it more grunt for those intensive applications as well as tons more space. While pricier, today's discount makes it just as good value as the baseline option.

If you'd like to read more about these great ultrabooks, or see prices for other models in the range, check out our Dell XPS 13 deals page. Looking for something cheaper? Head on over to our main best laptop deals page.