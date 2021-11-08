Today's best Chromebook Black Friday deal knocks £130 off the Asus Chromebook Flip

We're now seeing early Amazon Black Friday deals, such as this excellent offer, which cuts £130 off the Asus Chromebook Flip.

While Black Friday itself isn't until November 26, it looks like Amazon isn't hanging around, and this could very well be one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals we'll see.

With a 2-in-1 design, this is a great convertible Chromebook that can be used like a traditional tablet, or as a tablet-like device when the keyboard is pushed back behind the screen. It can also be used in a 'tent' mode, turning it into a great little screen for watching Netflix on.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Asus Chromebook Flip deals

Asus Chromebook Flip C234MA, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC: £329.99 Asus Chromebook Flip C234MA, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC: £329.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Don't let the low specs fool you, this is a great Chromebook that performs brilliantly, and with its 2-in-1 design, it's extremely versatile as well.



Chromebooks are some of the best laptops for students due to their low price, and a 2-in-1 Chromebook like this is particularly handy, as you can use it as a laptop for working on, then as a tablet for watching movies and playing games. Chromebooks can now run Android apps, which makes this a great alternative to buying an Android tablet as well!

This deal is live for 10 days, which means it ends on November 18, so don't miss out. If this isn't for you, we're sure there will be more Chromebook deals from Amazon in the run up to Black Friday.

More Asus Chromebook Flip deals

Here are some great Asus Chromebook Flip offers available in your region:

More Black Friday deals