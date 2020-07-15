This tiny PC packs an unbelievable amount of power thanks to an AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU

Asus recently revealed its PN50 mini PC, and now the manufacturer has spilled some more details for the UK market on the supremely compact computer (which is just a 115mm square, and 49mm thick).

Asus notes that the PN50 will be capable of driving an 8K display (at 60Hz), or you could hook up four 4K monitors (at the same refresh rate). The manufacturer further boasted that the device offers around 35% more performance over similar current-gen Asus mini PC models (this is in Cinebench R20 testing, by the way).

In the UK, there will be four different models, with the top of the range being built around the AMD Ryzen 7 4800U mobile chip, and the others using the Ryzen 7 4700U, Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 3 4300U (all with integrated Vega graphics). It also sports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Barebones units

These are barebones mini PCs with no memory, storage or operating system provided, but they can be fitted with up to 64GB of 3200MHz system RAM across two slots, and the PN50 has room for an M.2 SSD (NVMe), plus it has a bay for another SSD or 2.5-inch hard drive.

UK pricing is £499.99 for the Ryzen 7 4800U model, and £369.99 for the 4700U device. The 4500U model will set you back £319.99, and the 4300U-powered mini PC is pitched at £274.99, and that includes a three-year warranty.

Asus says these PCs will go on sale at some point in September, and Amazon has listed a release date of September 7, so it should be earlier rather than later.