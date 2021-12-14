This super affordable Samsung S20 FE deal offers £21 bills and gives you £100 cashback

Audio player loading…

If you want to buy a top-of-the-line Samsung smartphone, you probably know by now that they aren't exactly what you'd call cheap. Even for the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals out there, you're looking at monthly bills of £30 upwards.

But that doesn't mean that you have to give up and buy some Android manufacturer you've never heard of. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was pretty much designed for your use case - a person who wants to buy a high-quality Samsung smartphone, without having to hemorrhage money every month for the next two years.

And right now, it's retailer Mobile Phones Direct that has the most eye-catching tariff out there. Pay £50 at the start for your new S20 FE handset and then prepare your best smug face knowing that your monthly bill will be a mere £21 per month. That rate bags you 10GB of data every month on O2 (that will be plenty for the needs of most people) together with absolutely unlimited calls and texts.

Plus, for a limited time, you also have the opportunity to claim £100 cashback from Samsung.

Below you'll find full details of this fantastic Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal, together with more information on how to claim your cashback, and more details on what you can expect from this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £49.99 upfront | 10GB data | unlimited mins & texts | 24 months | £21/pm

A 5G-ready Samsung smartphone with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display and triple main camera set up for only £21 per month? You're definitely in bargain territory with this tariff from Mobile Phones Direct, that will package up 10GB of monthly data on the ever-popular O2 network.

How to claim your cashback from Samsung

Once you've purchased the above offer - or, indeed, any other Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal - you then have to head over to the special page on the Samsung website here within 60 days of purchase.

After that it's just a case of following the prompts onsite, starting with the big, fat CLAIM NOW button. You'll need to upload a proof of purchase and a photo showing the product's serial number. So there are a couple of hoops to jump through, but well worth it for that £100 cashback bonus!

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (which stands for 'Fan Edition') essentially takes the key features of Samsung's 2020 flagship phones and packages them into a more affordable shell.

Straight off the bat, it's important to note the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE plays host to perhaps its elder sibling's most exciting feature. Yes, the S20 FE has that beautifully fluid 120Hz refresh rate to play around with on its 6.5-inch Infinity-O Full HD+ display.

Powering the device, you'll find a top-tier processor that we found to deliver an exceptional performance from launching apps and snapping photos, to more demanding tasks like gaming.

Let's not forget the snapper here. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a triple-array camera, including a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 12MP wide angle camera and 12MP telephoto lens.

