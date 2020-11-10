This ridiculously cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 5G deal costs £29/pm and nothing upfront

Admittedly, a lot has happened since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 back in February, both in the world of tech and... well, more generally. With an array of more affordable options available in Samsung's seemingly endless range of handsets, though, the word 'cheap' might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Samsung Galaxy S20 5G deals.

However, a set of new offers on the handset from Virgin Mobile are certainly worth your time if you're after one of the best Android smartphones on the market right now at an exceptionally good rate.

Looking no further than Virgin Mobile's hot new Black Friday phone deals, you can now get the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for just £29 a month with absolutely zero upfront costs in sight.

The drawback is that you'll only get you 1GB of data for this price, alongside unlimited minutes and texts. If you're likely to bulldoze through that 1GB allowance in no time, you can always pay just five quid more for the far beefier 100GB plan, all for the even more exceptional rate of only £34 a month.

Want to find out more about the early Black Friday deals already sniffing about? There's already plenty to throw your money at. However, if this Samsung Galaxy S20 5G has well and truly piqued your interest, allow us to expand on what makes this deal and, indeed, handset a great choice.

Get the lowdown on this cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 5G deal:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G at Virgin | FREE upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29/pm

As one of Samsung's latest flagships, the Galaxy S20 5G doesn't come cheap. However, in this Virgin Mobile offer, you'll pay less than £30 a month for 1GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts across a 36-month period. Complete with 5G connectivity, you really can't go wrong with this exceptional handset.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G at Virgin | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34/pm

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G at Virgin | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34/pm

Make the most of the fastest generation of mobile connectivity out there with the 5G-ready Samsung Galaxy S20. Blitz through the latest Netflix series on the gorgeous 6.2-inch display, or stream the brand new album from your favourite artist with this beastly 100GB data allowance. All for just £34 a month with no upfront cost.

With both Samsung S20 deals, it's worth noting you'll be locked in for 36 months, rather than the more bog-standard 24-month contract rate. Whilst a longer time period to commit to, it goes without saying the price more than makes up for it, as well as getting your hands on the highly rated Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, of course.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G any good?

Even as the more stripped back version of Samsung's 2020 flagship line-up - released alongside the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra - the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G comes brimming with features that make it one stunning handset to have in your possession.

Starting with its 6.2-inch display, the moderately curved screen comes boasting a 120Hz refresh rate upgrade, giving a more responsive and fluid experience as you scroll, open apps and, of course, game. Offering exceptional resolution, too, you can choose between WQHD+ or the default resolution of Full HD+ when making the most of its awesome 120Hz refresh rate.

The clue is the name; another of the S20's sought after features is it comes 5G-ready. The fifth generation of mobile connectivity, then, you can expect to breeze through any task as you roam on the go, with a dramatic decrease in latency, as well as faster download speeds.

With a triple threat camera module to boot, for the money you definitely won't feel like you're purchasing the more budget friendly handset of the lot. Compiling together a 12MP f/1.8 aperture main lens, as well as a 64MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide camera, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G offers a versatile smartphone photography experience with seriously impressive results.

You can learn more about this phone with our full, in-depth Samsung Galaxy S20 review and make sure it's the phone for you.

Why go for a Virgin Mobile deal this Black Friday?

Virgin Mobile is a MVNO, and it piggybacks on EE's class-leading network speeds and coverage – essentially that means you'll be getting all the good stuff from EE without the premium price tag.

Unlike EE, Virgin doesn't offer quite the same freebie selection, but for a cheaper monthly price that's something plenty of people won't really be worried about – and most plans get data rollover and the flexibility to change your allowance every month. Plus, you'll also get access to over 3.5 million free Wi-Fi hotspots.