This Oculus Quest 2 deal includes an Elite Strap for £29 off

Oculus Quest deals are particularly rare right now. The latest release, the Quest 2, offers one of most affordable mid-range VR experiences on the market, and has only just recovered from its initial stock issues at launch back in October last year. Already cheap and in good demand, the all-in-one headset hasn't seen too many discounts in its lifetime.

However, today Currys is offering a bundle deal that meets us deal-hunters square in the middle. You're not saving any cash on the headset itself, but this Oculus Quest deal is also throwing in a discounted Elite Strap (usually £49.99), an ergonomic and better balanced head strap that makes the entire experience all the more comfortable and reliable.

You can grab both items for just £319 right now - £29 off the usual separate selling price. The only other Oculus Quest deal we've seen on this model was a very brief dip down to £279.99 price Amazon, but that quickly rose within the day so this offer isn't to be missed if you're looking to get plenty of gear and save.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Oculus Quest sales in your region.

Oculus Quest 2 + Elite Strap: £348 £319 at Currys

The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets available for its price at the moment, so that makes this rare bundle deal all the more exciting. You're getting the Elite Strap included here (usually £49.99), and saving £29 on the full price of both items. That's perfect if you need more comfort for longer VR sessions.

View Deal

More Oculus Quest deals

You'll find plenty of cheap VR headsets up for grabs right now, but if you're looking to splash out we're rounding up the best HTC Vive prices available as well.