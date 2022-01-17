This Nespresso coffee machine just got a massive 60% price cut

Amazon has slashed a massive 60% off the price of the Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine , which uses the brand’s latest Vertuo capsules, reducing it from £199.99 to just £79.00 . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best coffee maker deals in your region.)

The best coffee makers let you play barista, whipping up coffee-shop worthy drinks at home. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good coffee machine deal is always welcome.

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus, which is made by Magimix, uses the larger Nespresso Vertuo capsules, which have a barcode on the side. The coffee maker reads the barcode and adjusts the brewing parameters such as duration and volume to ensure a consistent coffee every time.

Nespresso Magimix Vertuo Plus: £199.99 £79.00 at Amazon

Save £120 – Amazon has knocked 60% off the cost of Nespresso's first coffee maker that’s compatible with the larger Vertuo capsules. It comes with a 1.8-litre water tank and can brew five different sizes of drink. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the coffee maker – it dropped to £69.99 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday – it’s still outstanding value, and we don’t know how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to move fast to be sure of snapping up this coffee maker deal.

Nespresso Magimix Vertuo Plus Special Edition: £179.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - Amazon has also reduced the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition coffee maker by 61%. It has a slightly smaller water tank at 1.2 litres, but that’s the only difference between the two models. Once again, this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen - it dropped to £66.66 late last year, but at just £3 more than the record-low price, it’s a deal not to be missed.

On test, we were impressed at the rich, smooth espresso the Nespresso Vertuo Plus created. The machine punctures the Vertuo capsule, which contains ground coffee, and then pushes pressurized hot water through it to brew the hot drink, which creates far less mess than using one of the best espresso machines to brew coffee.

Nespresso says the capsules spin at up to 4,000 rotations per minute during the brewing process to ensure the ground coffee is evenly blended with water.

