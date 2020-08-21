This is the only legitimate way to watch tonight's Europa League Final for free

Football fans have been rewarded for their patience this year, with the return of European action this summer having it all: shock results, absolute thrashings, an unexpected gap in the schedule thanks to the second nastiest C-word around. None of us enjoyed the hiatus, but now the beautiful game is back and we're at the apex of the world's two most prestigious club competitions - starting with tonight's Europa League Final between Sevilla and Inter Milan. Best of all, you can watch all the action from Colonge's RheinEnergieStadionin absolutely free this Friday!

That's because exclusive UK rights holder BT Sport is lowering its drawbridge and making tonight's match available to watch for nothing on three easily accessible platforms. All you need to do is head over to either the BT Sport website, BT Sport YouTube channel or BT Sport app in time for the 8pm BST kick-off - BT's coverage being expected to start an hour earlier at 7pm.

The same also holds true for Sunday's Champion's League climax, and a final free viewing option for both is Virgin Media channel 100/531, where the matches are available in 4K Ultra HD - check out the best Virgin broadband deals if this isn't you but you'd like it to be.

How to live stream tonight's final from anywhere in the world

The only thing stopping you catching the games is if you happen to be abroad for this week's big finals, as the BT coverage will be geo-blocked and so not readily watchable overseas - what an awful bit of timing for your holiday or business trip!

But all is not lost as you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a UK server and watch as if you were back at home.