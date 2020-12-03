This is the cheapest we've seen the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus price SIM-free

The world's best smartphone has just taken a tumble in price as a leading UK mobile retailer has dropped the price of its Samsung S20 Plus deals - and then given TechRadar an extra discount code to bring it down even further.

The normal RRP of a handset that we described as the "nearly-perfect smartphone" in our Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review is a pretty lofty £999, although most retailers have managed to get that down around to 'only' the £900-mark.

But Chitter Chatter has stepped in to smash that total down to a much more reasonable £749. What's more, it's given us a discount code to drop that down a further £15 - enter code TECHSAM15 at the checkout and the new Samsung S20 Plus price will be £734.

That's the cheapest price we've seen from a legitimate online retailer (Chitter Chatter scores a very healthy 4.8 out of 5 on Trustpilot) on the very best mobile phone on the planet.

Mobile phone deals: discover all of the best in the UK

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals: #1 best phone

What exactly does 2020 Samsung flagship technology look like? Well, to start with, the cameras are better than ever, offering up a feature-heavy collection of lenses - ultra-wide, wide-angle, telephoto and even depth vision technology.

With the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus you'll receive a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and 4500mAh battery, a 120Hz display refresh rate and some absolutely amazing zoom features.

While you could go for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals or the larger S20 Ultra, this feels like the best mix of value and cost Samsung has right now, especially considering its high-end processing power at a low cost.

Best SIM only deals for your S20 Plus

If you're intending to combine your new handset with a new SIM plan to reduce your bills as well, then we heartily recommend that you take a look at our best SIM only deals guide.

At the moment, Three and its ridiculously good £16 a month for unlimited data SIM that leads the way. While Smarty's £12/pm for 50GB tariff isn't far behind (but doesn't get you 5G coverage). And if wads of data aren't a priority but low bills are, then Three will come to your rescue there, too, with its excellent value 4GB for £6/pm SIM.