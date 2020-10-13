This is the cheapest keyboard deal on Amazon Prime Day

Whether you’re after a replacement or an upgrade over your current keyboard on Prime Day, this Trust Taro Wired Keyboard is available for just £6.99 – that’s 46% off. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

You won’t find any RGB lighting or mechanical switches on this keyboard, of course, but you do get a full-size Qwerty layout and silent keys. It’s also spill-resistant, which is reassuring to even the most cautious of users.

With its 180cm long USB cable, you’ll have plenty of leeway to lay it wherever you like on your desk, and its plug and play promise means it will be instantly recognised by Windows, MacOS or Chrome OS and Linux devices.

Trust Taro Wired Keyboard deal:

Trust Taro Wired Keyboard: £12.99 £6.99 at Amazon

[Expired] This is one the cheapest keyboard deal we've found on Prime Day, knocking 46% off. You're getting a water-resistant keyboard with silent keys and a plug and play promise which should make connecting to any device a doddle. View Deal

For just £6.99, you really can’t go wrong with this wired keyboard – unless you’re searching for the best gaming keyboard or best mechanical keyboards, that is. Nevertheless, you never know when you might need a spare USB keyboard, so we still wouldn’t pass up on this deal.

