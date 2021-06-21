This incredible Amazon Echo Buds deal is still on sale - but for how long?

The first-generation Amazon Echo Buds got a huge price cut as an early Prime Day deal, and remarkably, the deal is still going strong. We'd have thought at this price, they'd have all been snapped up.

For Prime Day, the Amazon Echo Buds have had their price slashed from £119.99 to just £49.99, saving you £70 on the true wireless earbuds. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Amazon Echo Buds prices in your region.)

Today's best Echo Buds deal

Amazon Echo Buds: £119.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £70 – This is a pretty spectacular price drop on the Amazon Echo Buds. An affordable alternative to the Apple AirPods, these wireless earbuds come with Alexa smarts onboard, IPX4 water-resistance, and noise reduction. There's a newer model out now, but if you need some cheap earbuds, this deal is worth a look.

View Deal

This huge price cut means the Amazon Echo Buds are now an even better alternative to expensive true wireless earbuds like the Apple AirPods.

For just £50, you're getting earbuds with a five-hour battery life (plus 20 hours from the charging case), and an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making them suitable for use while working out. They also come with Alexa built-in, so you can set timers, control your smart home and much more, all by just using your voice.

They're not the latest model (that'll be the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)), and while the newer earbuds offer a few extra features such as improved noise cancellation, they are also much more expensive.

This means the original Echo Buds in this deal are an ideal option for people looking for a budget pair of true wireless earphones which still offer great sound quality and features.

More Echo Buds deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Echo Buds from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.