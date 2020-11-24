This great value Black Friday SIM only deal is just £8/pm for 12GB of data

If you've just bought a brand new handset outright, or you're happy with your old phone and want to cut back on your monthly costs, you've no doubt been looking through lots of SIM only deals to find the maximum bang for your buck.

And now, Talkmobile is wading into the ring. Powered by Vodafone, it's a budget-friendly network that's just got even better value – courtesy of this Black Friday deal, you can now get 12GB of data for only £8 a month.

Usually you'd be getting a measly 4GB for that price, but for a limited time that's been tripled to a much more usable 12GB, which should be plenty for most – you'll get plenty of day-to-day surfing out of that, plus some light streaming.

If you're looking to spend less than £10 a month but also want a fair bit of data to be playing with, this is a great choice – especially if the other eye-catching SIM only deals from favourites Three and subsidiary Smarty are still just a bit rich for your blood. Find out all the details of this deal below.

Go big with unlimited data SIM only deals

This Talkmobile SIM only deal in full:

TRIPLE YOUR DATA SIM only plan from Talkmobile | 12-month contract | 4GB 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £8 a month

If you want a cheap SIM only plan for less than a tenner with a good amount of data, there's not much better you can do than this deal from Talkmobile. For just £8 a month, the data's been ramped up from 4GB to 12GB, so now's better than ever to go for this deal.

View Deal

What other Black Friday SIM only deals are there?

Talkmobile's not the only one offering some serious bargains on SIM only plans, and there are some excellent Black Friday SIM only deals available right now.

As mentioned above, one of our favourites is from Smarty, which operates on Three's network. For just a few more quid you could be bagging a huge amount more data, and if you're likely to use it, we'd probably steer you in that direction – this Smarty deal will get you 50GB of data for just £12 a month, and unlimited data for just £15.

While if it is completely unlimited data that you need, Parent Three is also offering some excellent prices - it's serving up 12GB all-you-can-eat data, calls and texts for only £16 a month, and that also includes 5G data.

However, at this price point, you'll likely be swayed by which network works best in your home – and if you know that Three, for example, has poor signal where you live, the Talkmobile deal above might be right for you.