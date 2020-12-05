This excellent iPhone 11 Pro deal is still live post-Black Friday at just £44 a month

This time last year the iPhone 11 Pro had barely left the starting line and a lot of the Black Friday iPhone deals were centred around Apple's more budget friendly handset of the time, the iPhone 11.

A year on, another Black Friday has come and gone, and we saw some excellent contracts and SIM-free savings across a ton of premium flagship handsets, including Fonehouse's iPhone 11 Pro contracts.

Despite the fact that Black Friday is now over, this iPhone 11 Pro deal is still going. You're getting the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro with one of Three's hefty 100GB data tariffs, all for only £44 a month and the small price of £19 upfront.

If you've exercised patience to get your hands on the 2019 flagship this long, you're not likely to see a much better rate.

The breakdown on this iPhone 11 Pro deal:

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB: at Fonehouse | Three | £19 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £44pm

Was there ever a more perfect union than the elite iPhone 11 Pro and a big 100GB tariff from Three? We think not. Make the most of Apple's 2019 flagship's Super Retina XDR display as you binge watch your favourite shows and roam on the go. All for just £44 per month this Black Friday.View Deal

Why should you buy the iPhone 11 Pro?

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were Apple's two best phones of 2019, bringing three rear cameras, top-spec processors and good-looking screens for a pretty high price.

Sure, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max now succeed them, but thanks to the price cuts, there's reason to pick up the year-old iPhones still. Namely the fact the tech they boast still remains market leading with its A13 Bionic chip still miles ahead of its competitors for processing speeds.

The iPhone 11 Pro also offers the same Super Retina XDR display as you'll see on the brand new 2020 flagships from Apple, but simply cased in its more curved design. Of course, there is also the triple array camera module on its rear, offering the fantastic shooting features like Portrait and Night mode, as well as Depth Control.

Picking up on its mistakes in the iPhone XS, the iPhone 11 Pro also sees a much needed battery upgrade, boasting 4 hours more life than its predecessor.