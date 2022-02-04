This Eufy robot vacuum is back to its lowest-ever price

Amazon has slashed 31% off the price of the Eufy RoboVac G30 robot vacuum, reducing it from £319.99 to £219.99 – which is the best price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum, that automatically increases the suction power when it detects carpet. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

The best robot vacuums let you put your feet up while they make their way around your home unaided, collecting dust and dander from your carpets and hard floors. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal is always welcome.

The Eufy RoboVac G30 is identical to the Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid when it comes to suction power, however, unlike the G30 Hybrid, the G30 can’t mop floors as well as vacuum them. This does mean, however, the robot vacuum benefits from a larger than average 0.6 litre dust canister.

Today's best robot vacuum deals in the UK

Eufy RoboVac G30 robot vacuum: £319.9 9 £219.99 at Amazon

Save £100 – Amazon has knocked 31% off the cost of this robot vacuum cleaner, which is just 7.23cm high so it can still vacuum under furniture with low cleanse. This is a record-low for the robot vacuum, beating even the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . However, we don’t know how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to move fast to be sure of snapping up this robot vacuum deal.

Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid robot vacuum: £339.99 £249.99 at Amazon

Save £90 – If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can also pick up a discount on the version of the G30 that mops as well as vacuums. The discount is in the form of a voucher that must be selected as you add the item to your basket, and the saving will be applied at the checkout. However, unlike the standard version of the G30, this robot vacuum only has a 0.45 litre dust canister to ensure the mopping tank can be accommodated without affecting the dimension of the robot vacuum. This isn’t the best price we've seen for the robot vacuum - it has previously dropped as low as £229.99, but it’s still good value.

The Eufy Robovac G30 shares the same navigation system as the G30 Hybrid, which ensures it takes a logical path around your home cleaning in neat rows, rather than a random route. On test, we found this meant the robot vacuum was quicker to clean our floors than other Eufy models.

The robot vacuum will automatically return to its base station when the battery is getting low so you don’t have to remember to charge the robot vacuum yourself.

More robot vacuum deals

You can see all of today’s best robot vacuum deals in your region below