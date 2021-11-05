This early Black Friday sale has some of the best Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro deals yet

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are the latest flagship devices to land, launching just last month. So we weren't sure if they'd feature among this year's Black Friday deals.

And yet, we've just seen a price drop from Mobiles.co.uk that features some of the best Pixel 6 prices yet.

The retailer has launched two Google Pixel 6 plans and a 6 Pro deal as part of its early Black Friday offers. All three are on the Vodafone network, offering loads of data at affordable prices.

The standout offer is on the regular Google Pixel 6. Pay £105 upfront and then you're left paying only £26 a month. Despite the fact that is one of the cheapest overall Pixel 6 plans right now, it comes with a impressive 105GB of data.

That upfront cost is going to be higher than some people want to pay. That's where the other Google Pixel 6 plan in this sale comes in. It drops your upfront cost to £70 but pushes your monthly bills up to £30 a month. That price gets you an massive 150GB.

Alternatively, Mobiles.co.uk is also offering the larger Google Pixel 6 Pro with 150GB of Vodafone data. This will take your tariff to £195 upfront and just £33 a month though.

These ace Google Pixel 6 deals in full

Image Google Pixel 6: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £105 upfront | 25 105GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £26/pm

This is a fantastic offer on the Google Pixel 6, especially for those who want to try and keep their monthly bills down. You do first have to spend £105 upfront but then after that you'll be left with monthly bills of just £26, making this an overall really affordable contract. Plus, Mobiles.co.uk has boosted the data all the way up to 105GB. View Deal

Image Google Pixel 6: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £70 upfront | 150GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £30/pm

If the upfront cost above is a bit off-putting for you, this Google Pixel 6 plan could be the better fit for you. It reduces the upfront costs to £70 but pushes the monthly spending up to £30. However, you do get a major boost to your data, scoring you a massive 150GB to power through each month. View Deal

Image Google Pixel 6 Pro: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £195 upfront | 150GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £33/pm

The upgrade to the Google Pixel 6 Pro can be pretty expensive but if you prefer the look of the larger device, this could be a great tariff for you. It does require a large upfront spend of £195 but then, your monthly costs only follow at £33. Considering most 6 Pro plans come with monthly costs in the £40+ region, that's a great price. Plus, you'll have 150GB to use here. View Deal

What is the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro like?

Google Pixel 6:

The more affordable of the two devices, the Google Pixel 6, will stand out to those that want a powerful smartphone at a cheaper price point.

While it won't compete with the flagships of the world, there is a lot of promising specs on board. The 6.4-inch FHD+ display, while not as impressive as some other more expensive devices, will look bright and clear. That paired with the 90Hz refresh rate will provide a fluid move as you swipe around the phone's interface.

Google promises a 24-hour battery life from the 4524mAh battery and up to 30% charge in 30 minutes. That paired with the 8GB RAM 'Google Tensor' processor means this device will be capable of operating most apps without lag or any major trouble.

Google Pixel 6 Pro:

Step up to the more powerful Google Pixel 6 Pro, and you'll get a very similar package to the regular 6, just with some critical upgrades in the more important categories.

The most obvious upgrade is in the size and display. The Google Pixel 6 Pro comes in at an impressive 6.7-inches with a QHD display. It also upgrades to a 120Hz refresh rate for the display for even faster and cleaner movement around your phone's apps and operating system.

There are also improvements in both the battery life and charging rates. You'll be getting a 4905mAh battery and the ability to charge 50% in 30 minutes.

As for the camera, like the Google Pixel 6, the Pro model includes a 50MP wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. However, the Pro model also includes a 48MP telephoto lens with a zoom of up to 20x.