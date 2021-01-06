This code scores you the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deal we've seen yet

As we enter the January sales, we've got our eyes keenly peeled for those mobile phone deals that help you start off the year on the right foot. And a recent SIM-free offer is one Android fans won't want to miss.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at the cheapest price we've seen since it launched. Go through the retailer Chitter Chatter and you'll only end up paying £689 - an £160 saving over the original RRP.

On top of the already discounted price, you can use the code TECHNOTE10 to save an additional £10. However, it is important to note that this deal is on the 4G version of the handset, not the 5G edition.

That's the cheapest price we've seen from a legitimate online retailer (Chitter Chatter scores a very healthy 4.8 out of 5 on Trustpilot) on this impressive stylus connected handset.

The cheapest Note 20 deal yet Samsung Galaxy Note 20: at Chitter Chatter | SIM-Free | £849 £679 with code TECHNOTE10 | Save £170

If you've had your eye set on one of Samsung's stylus pen wielding phones, this is easily one of the best prices yet. After you use the code TECHNOTE10 at the checkout, you'll only end up paying £679. However, this is on the 4G version of the handset, not the 5G one.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals: what are they like?

While the Note 20 is by no means as powerful as the new Note 20 Ultra device, it does feature a powerful rear triple camera set-up, strong 4300mAh battery, highly capable processor, the S pen and plenty of other crucial specs.

It managed to drop its price lower than we would have expected but by doing this, it faced some big sacrifices. The most noticeable of these loses comes in the display, losing its curved aspect and featuring a lower quality resolution.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 20