This Black Friday is looking like the ideal time to buy an unlimited data SIM plan

Yes, Black Friday is still a few weeks away but that hasn't stopped retailers going live with their early sales, including some fantastic prices on unlimited data SIM only deals from a range of retailers.

And when we say fantastic, we mean two of the lowest prices we've ever seen in the UK! The cheapest comes from Lebara which, thanks to a half price for six months offer, has managed to bring prices right down to an incredibly affordable £12.50 a month.

Alternatively, Smarty has cut its unlimited data SIM prices to £15 a month. While not as cheap as Lebara, Smarty's discount lasts for twice as long, giving you a full year of discounted prices.

Both of these SIM plans operate on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time you like. Or, alternatively if you're after one of the main networks, Three is also offering a strong price for unlimited data.

You can get Three's plan for only £16 a month including 5G but also, tying you in for a longer 12 months.

These unlimited data SIM plans in full

Smarty has brought its prices right down for unlimited data, currently costing you only £15 a month. That's down from its original price of £20 making it a pretty impressive saving right now. Plus, Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.

Lebara is currently offering the cheapest unlimited data SIM we've ever seen. For the first six months of your contract, it will only cost you £12.50 a month. While it does double in price after that time, you can simply leave before then as, like Smarty, Lebara uses 1-month rolling SIM plans.

Three's unlimited data SIM is slightly more expensive than both smarty and Lebara's but, it is the only one from one of the four main networks and, unlike Smarty it is a 5G-enabled SIM plan. However, it will tie you in for a full year.