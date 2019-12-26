This Amazon Boxing Day Sale is great for digital artists

Christmas is finally over, which means you can now treat yourself instead of those pesky loved ones. And thanks to Amazon's Boxing Day Sales, it's never been easier - especially with deals like this on offer.

Amazon has cut up to 30% off these Wacom graphic tablets, meaning you can pick up a Wacom Cintiq 16 Creative Pen Display for just £423.99 - saving nearly £90 on its £512.49 RRP. Prefer something more affordable? The Wacom One is down to only £35.18. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Wacom Cintiq 16 prices in your region.)

These would make the perfect (really) late Christmas present for the artist in your life - or even just for yourself.

Wacom Cintiq 16 Creative Pen Display | £512.48 £423.99 at Amazon

There's nearly £90 off this Wacom graphic tablet at Amazon, bringing it down to the more affordable £424. This tablet is compatible with Windows and Mac and boasts a 1920 x 1080 full HD display.

Wacom One | £43.98 £35.18 at Amazon

This isn't an amazing deal on the Wacom One, saving you just under £9 but - after Christmas - every penny counts. It may not be as good a tablet as the one above but it'll still do the job and, for under £40, it's a bargain.

