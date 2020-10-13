These Xiaomi phone deals cut the price of the Mi 10, Redmi Note 9 and more

Xiaomi has had a knockout year, with the Mi 10 and Redmi Note 9 series just two of the many lines of smartphones the company has put out, and now both of those devices (and many more from the company) are on sale thanks to Amazon Prime Day, and they're certainly not the other phones on sale, but there are loads of impressive discounts here.

The Mi 10 reduction is one of the best we've seen on a phone during the deal day, and the Mi 10 Lite is now probably the most affordable 5G phone you can pick up.

There are loads of Redmi handsets on sale too, making the already-affordable devices from the Xiaomi sub-brand even cheaper, and therefore more tempting buys.

Xiaomi's Mi and Redmi lines are the only ones seeing discounts - if you're looking for a cheaper Pocophone or Black Shark device you might have to wait until Black Friday.

None of the mobile phone deals here are incredible, but if you were eyeing up a Xiaomi phone anyway, the sales here might be enough to convince you to pick up one now.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom to see some Xiaomi phone deals in your region.

Xiaomi Mi 10: £699 £559 at Amazon

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is one of the best Xiaomi phones you can buy right now, with a great design and screen, lots of processing power and a 108MP main camera. It was a bit pricey upon release, but this £140 reduction makes it a lot more affordable, and therefore a more tempting purchase.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: £220 £199 at Amazon

The Redmi brand consistently puts out good affordable smartphones, and the Note 9 Pro is no different. It has a good-looking 6.67-inch screen, commendable mid-range Snapdragon 720G chipset and four rear cameras with a 64MP main. The version on sale has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite: £299 £229 at Amazon

This has got to be the cheapest 5G phone right now, right? The Mi 10 Lite was always one of the most affordable ways to get next-gen connectivity, but this Amazon Prime Day sale makes it way more affordable than its competitors. The handset has a 6.57-inch screen, 48MP main camera and Snapdragon 765G chipset, so it's good for its price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: £199 £127 at Amazon

If the Redmi Note 9 Pro looks tempting but you don't need all its specs, maybe the standard Note 9 for you - it has a few cut corners like a smaller screen, lower-res main camera and slower charging, but it's the same where it counts like battery size and screen resolution. The version on sale has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi 9: £159 £127 at Amazon

The Redmi 9 is a super-affordable phone from Xiaomi, though with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, 5,020mAh battery and 4GB RAM (on the on-sale version), it's a little better than its price suggests. Sure, the chipset is middling and the four rear cameras are all relatively low-res, but the phone is a lot better than other devices for a similar price, especially with the discount.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: £99 £79 at Amazon

This super-affordable smartphone from Redmi is now even cheaper thanks to the sale, making it one of the lowest-cost phones on sale during Amazon Prime Day. The screen here is 6.53-inch HD+, there's a single rear camera and not-great chipset, but the battery is huge and the phone won't let you down if you're not fussy about specs and performance.

