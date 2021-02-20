These Vodafone Google Pixel 5 and iPhone SE deals offer market-leading value

Whether your preference leans to Apple or Android, the retailer Mobiles.co.uk has an excellent option for you this weekend, with big discounts on both the Google Pixel 5 and iPhone SE.

Opt for Apple and you can choose between two plans - one with monthly bills at £23 and the other one £26. Either choice gets you a pretty strong data plan with a minimum of 18GB and the max you'll have to pay upfront is just £9.99.

If you're more interested in Google Pixel 5 deals with its 5G and high-end camera quality, there are two excellent options there as well. One costs £26 a month and the other £31 a month with a max upfront spend of £79.

With both Google Pixel 5 offers, Mobiles.co.uk will also give you £20 in cashback if you use the code PIXEL20.

Mobiles.co.uk's Google Pixel 5 deals:

Mobiles.co.uk's iPhone SE deals:

iPhone SE: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £9.99 upfront | 18GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Prefer an Apple handset? This iPhone SE tariff is extremely affordable while providing a pretty healthy 18GB of Vodafone data. In terms of pricing, this deal only costs £23 a month and £9.99 upfront. That makes this one of the most affordable contracts around on the iPhone SE right now.

View Deal

iPhone SE: at Mobiles.co.uk| Vodafone | FREE upfront | 30GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm

Prefer to completely remove your upfront costs and need a bit more data? This contract will be the better option for you. It is slightly more expensive at £26 a month but it does supply an increased 30GB of data. That will be plenty for a lot of people's monthly data needs.

View Deal