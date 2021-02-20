These Vodafone Google Pixel 5 and iPhone SE deals offer market-leading value

Whether your preference leans to Apple or Android, the retailer Mobiles.co.uk has an excellent option for you this weekend, with big discounts on both the Google Pixel 5 and iPhone SE.
Opt for Apple and you can choose between two plans - one with monthly bills at £23 and the other one £26. Either choice gets you a pretty strong data plan with a minimum of 18GB and the max you'll have to pay upfront is just £9.99.
If you're more interested in Google Pixel 5 deals with its 5G and high-end camera quality, there are two excellent options there as well. One costs £26 a month and the other £31 a month with a max upfront spend of £79.
With both Google Pixel 5 offers, Mobiles.co.uk will also give you £20 in cashback if you use the code PIXEL20.
Mobiles.co.uk's Google Pixel 5 deals:
Google Pixel 5: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £25 upfront | 24GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm + £20 cashback
While it is slightly more expensive, this feels like the better of the two Google Pixel 5 deals. When you take into account the cashback you're getting, you're effectively only paying £5 upfront. That's paired with a £31 a month price tag while securing you 24GB of Vodafone data.
Google Pixel 5: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £79 upfront | 18GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm + £20 cashback
If you're after the cheapest price and don't mind sacrificing some data to get it, this is the better option. It only costs £26 a month and £79 upfront. Include the £20 cashback and you'll be hard pressed to find a better offer than this one. Plus the 18GB of data cap should be plenty for most.
Mobiles.co.uk's iPhone SE deals:
iPhone SE: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £9.99 upfront | 18GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm
Prefer an Apple handset? This iPhone SE tariff is extremely affordable while providing a pretty healthy 18GB of Vodafone data. In terms of pricing, this deal only costs £23 a month and £9.99 upfront. That makes this one of the most affordable contracts around on the iPhone SE right now.
iPhone SE: at Mobiles.co.uk| Vodafone | FREE upfront | 30GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
Prefer to completely remove your upfront costs and need a bit more data? This contract will be the better option for you. It is slightly more expensive at £26 a month but it does supply an increased 30GB of data. That will be plenty for a lot of people's monthly data needs.
