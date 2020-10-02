These Prime Video channels are just 99p a month ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Looking to get more out of your Prime Video membership? Early Amazon Prime Day deals are offering a range of extra channels for just 99p a month for the next three months right now - perfect for catching up on all those shows you've been eyeing up over the past few months.

Whether you're after another true crime binge, some British cinema classics, or more blockbuster shows and movies, you'll find a range of channels included in the offer right now.

This early Amazon Prime Day deal will run from October 2 to October 14, so you've got just under two weeks to snag yourself a discounted subscription. That's all the content your eyes could possibly manage for a great price, but be warned - once this three month period is up your subscription will auto-renew at between £3.99 and £4.99 a month.

You'll find all the channels included in this early Amazon Prime Day deal right here, or check out all the Prime video channels available now.

Amazon Prime Day: Prime Video channels 99p a month

Starzplay: £4.99/mo £0.99/mo for three months

From Doom Patrol to The Hunger Games, you'll find a massive range of blockbuster shows and movies available on Starzplay. Plus, you can also pick up original content on the same day it launches in the US.

Crime + Investigation: £3.99/mo £0.99/mo for three months

If you've exhausted the Netflix roster of true crime docs, you'll be happy to learn there's a whole new world of crime and punishment (or investigation, in this case) waiting for you here.

BFI Player: £4.99/mo £0.99/mo for three months

Experience the best of British film with this cheap BFI Player subscription. From the classics all the way through to the latest cult hits, there's plenty of content in here that may have flown under your radar over the past few years - a must have for film buffs.

Discovery Channel: £4.99/mo £0.99/mo for three months

The Discovery Channel offers a massive selection of award winning documentaries and shows. Petrol-heads and nature lovers alike can enjoy a range of adventures here.

Acorn TV: £4.99/mo £0.99/mo for three months

If you're looking for the best of British drama, you'll find it right here with a cheap Acorn TV subscription. Period pieces, crime, and channel exclusives have all found a home here.

History Play: £3.99/mo £0.99/mo for three months

From aliens to World War 2, there's a fantastic supply of documentary content available on History Play. Forget the stuffy history shows you remember from school, this is some seriously interesting stuff.

